Music Artist Tom Ricci To Release Album With Film Composer Karam Salem

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tom Ricci is a music artist, songwriter and producer who seamlessly navigates through different styles of music. Ricci is teaming up with his long time friend and film composer, Karam Salem to release an album this year. Blues, soulful tones, jazz, rock's heavy guitars and Latin Music's vibrant rhythms and melodies have all influenced his sound. Ricci's recent release of Besame Mucho is just one example of Ricci mixing all of those elements, creating music that resonates across genres. "That is precisely what I strive to do, maintaining my ability to express myself through my music in a way that does not constrict, and is everything about creative freedom."

Ricci's recording of Besame Mucho brought together the talents of Pipi Piazzolla on drums, the grandson of the world-renowned composer Astor Piazzolla; and Bruno Migotto on bass. Migotto is a rising star in the Brazilian jazz scene. The single Besame Mucho was recorded live at the legendary Estudios Ion in Buenos Aires, Argentina - the birthplace of some of the most iconic tango and Latin Rock records. Stating, "Playing alongside these musical masters was undeniably one of the most cherished musical moments of my life; an experience I'll never forget. Unlike how most records are made today - recording one instrument at a time - we recorded Besame Mucho all together at the same time." Ricci played the guitar solo. "The only thing that was re-recorded later were the vocals, because we wanted to use one of the studio's prized vintage Neumann microphones, but it was still done in one take. We reimagined one of the most iconic Latin Jazz/Bolero songs of all time, and infused it with blues and rock influences, to hopefully create a sound that is both timeless and contemporary. There's an unparalleled energy that comes from recording in sync with world-class musicians who excel in their craft. There's nothing like hearing the record being made in real-time through your headphones-it felt like touching the sky."

Tom Ricci predominantly writes all of his own music, also staying highly involved in its production. This year Ricci will be releasing additional singles from the same, inspiring recording session of Besame Mucho. "The highlight of the year, concludes Ricci, will undoubtedly be my collaboration album with Karam Salem. "The album explores the rich textures of instrumental world music. Stating, "I've had the privilege of touring different corners of the world, and each experience has left an indelible mark on me. "Every tour I've been on has been a transformative chapter in my life and in my music," states Ricci.

Ricci and Salem are co-writers and co-producers on the forthcoming album, which narrates the tales of all of the cities that each of them have at one point called home, taking listeners on a sonic journey where they can vicariously experience many beautiful places through the conduit of their musical artistry. Ricci discussed, "We are truly telling our personal stories through musical notes, rhythm and sounds; that is what I find very inspiring about it, to be able to share each of our personal, unique journeys. From my native Argentina to Karam's native Iraq, all the way to my present day home in Southern California." Ricci has traveled and performed in many regions of the world to include China and Taiwan to Germany, Austria, and Luxembourg, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and his native country of Argentina.

One of Tom Ricci's most "heartfelt compositions" to him is his recording of Chloe Don't Worry. He discussed that this song represents "embracing fatherhood." "Upon bringing my daughter, Chloe, home from the hospital, I was overcome by a wave of emotions, primarily fear for her well-being in this daunting world. Thanks to the production of my close friend, Will Ferguson, the finished recording resulted in one of my proudest releases."

Spanish Lament will always hold a special place in Tom Ricci's heart, as one of his first compositions. "The song Spanish Lament is significant to me because it is a song that got me started in my musical journey. This is the first recording where I took full control of the production process, to bring my artistic vision to life without compromise. Collaborating with the skilled recording engineer and mixer, Glenn Clancy, allowed us to craft a faithful representation of the sounds that initially existed in my head."

Concluding, "Music has consistently been my greatest source of comfort, a refuge that transcends words and connects with the deepest parts of my human experience. I can attest to its unique ability to paint emotions, tell stories, and create a space for reflection. Recognizing the profound impact music has had on my life has fueled me to share this profound source of comfort with others." Ricci's advice to other artists and what he adheres to in the creation of all of his music is the utmost importance of authenticity. "Authenticity is paramount," states Ricci, "It's about embracing the eclectic mix of influences that define my identity. To up-and-coming artists, I emphasize the importance of celebrating your uniqueness. Let your influences meld organically, creating a sound that is unmistakably yours. In my own journey, staying true to my roots has allowed me to craft music that resonates authentically with others."

Tom Ricci's music is available via Tom Ricci on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp, and through various other streaming services.