Mura Masa Unveils New Single 'still'

Platinum-selling, Grammy-winning artist Mura Masa returns with his latest single “still” via his own label Pond Recordings.

A dancefloor bumper with a distinctly Mura Masa flavor, “still” feels freshly out of the box, with a chopped up vocal sample courtesy of British pop hero Griff. The super producer is currently flexing his skills as a selector on tour in the U.S. for a run of DJ sets and festivals, with a DJ set at Elsewhere in Brooklyn tonight—see full routing below and purchase remaining tickets here.

The new track follows Mura Masa's double single “rise/gimme,” from October of last year, continuing a club-oriented era in which Mura Masa explores the full spectrum of electronic music with releases on his own Pond Recordings. The last year or so has pulled Mura Masa into focus as one of this generation's most influential figures.

He produced a global hit with PinkPantheress and Ice Spice's “Boy's a liar Pt. 2,” collaborated extensively across Shygirl's Mercury Prize-nominated Nymph, remixed the likes of Georgia as well as soundtracking the zeitgeist with credits ranging from J Balvin and Eliza Rose to Gretel Hänlyn. It's a juncture that's also seen Mura Masa embark on a new chapter of his own, setting up his label and a creative hub and arts space, The Pond, in Peckham as a base for emerging artists.

Amid these new beginnings, Mura Masa has also gone back to his roots. Following the futuristic pop of his third album demon time, his recent singles have connected the dots between those DIY Soundcloud-era drops with his own take on a new wave of dance music. “Whenever I Want,” for instance, was followed by a tour of massive sets at Coachella and Primavera couple with intimate club shows, while “Drugs” featured Peruvian artist and Young Affiliate Daniela Lalita.

With a huge global audience—2 billion streams and headline shows from Alexandra Palace to Warehouse Project—Mura Masa's purpose remains one constant in the young star's trailblazing story thus far: to capture “that” moment in pop culture, to make it Mura Masa's own and to push things forward.

MURA MASA LIVE

March 7—Brooklyn, NY—Elsewhere

March 8—Washington, D.C.—Culture

March 9—Bentonville, AR—Momentous Festival

photo credit: Will Reid