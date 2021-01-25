Multicultural Act NATHASSIA & D3FAI Drop Big Room Banger 'In My Head'

Multicultural ambassador, DJ, producer and vocalist NATHASSIA (pronounced Natasha) has released her second collaboration alongside Argentinian big-room producer D3FAI. Two renditions of their latest track "In My Head" are available on all platforms January 25, 2020 via London based label Archangel UK.

Having seen great success via its initial Beatport release, "In My Head" broke the top 10 on the platform's big-room charts. Expanding upon the foundation built on in their prior collaboration " Change The World ", which saw landmark support from KISS FM, was playlisted on Club MTV, MTV Dance International, Clubland TV and even reached the MTV UK Top 20, the synergy the two stumaled upon paved way for another striking intersection between NATHASSIA's vocal talent and D3FAI's no-nonsense approach to the classic big-room sound. Airy, light and electrifying, NATHASSIA's vocal work in "In My Head" weaves soothing sunshine through the fabric of an otherwise heavy big-room dance track, creating a contrast that compliments the other harmoniously.

Electronic music artist Federico Fragala AKA D3FAI has been cutting his teeth in the industry garnering support from the likes of Tiësto, Afrojack, David Guetta & Steve Aoki. While the breadth of his catalogue dedicated to big-room, historically releasing on heavyweight labels in the likeness of Revealed Recordings, Spinnin' Records and Dim Mak, D3FAI also has a keenness for textured techno. "In My Head" has given D3FAI his first opportunity to showcase his techno production skills which he has been honing over the past 12 months by way of a Techno Mix compliment to the big-room main cut. The rework adapts the original intuitively, substituting bass heavy drops for steady, percussive rhythm that furthers a brooding contrast to NATHASSIA's uplifting vocal.

NATHASSIA proudly utilizes her platform and artistry as an opportunity to embrace her multicultural heritage. With her background being comprised of both Dutch and Indian descent, she takes pride in all of her ancestors traditions, styles, values and experiences all of which influence her music. Her presence in electronic music is host to a rare quality that ties commercial dance sounds to that of world cultural music, with unique accomplishments including being the first electronic music artist to perform live inside the Luxor Temple in the Valley of the Kings in Egypt, at the Nefertiti International Fashion Festival. Having tasted initial global success as a featured artist including A List on UK Radio & live on Dutch national radio with the likes of Soulcast & Moonbeam NATHASSIA has gone on to successfully forge her own style & sound as an electronic music artist with recent support from Blasterjaxx, Andi Durrant & BL3ND. She also maintains a regular radio spot on DI.FM aptly titled "Goddess is a DJ".

Listen here: