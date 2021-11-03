Mr Little Jeans Returns With 'Jump to Fall' Single

Norway's Mr Little Jeans (aka Monica Birkenes) returns today with her highly anticipated new track, "Jump To Fall," the first new music in three years.

The return of Mr Little Jeans comes three years in the making and follows the release of "Forgetter," which saw the LA-based artist earn support from tastemakers like FADER, NYLON, and PAPER. Since then, she's been in and out of the studio writing and her forthcoming full-length (TBA 2022 via Nettwerk Records).

Mr Little Jeans is the musical alias of Norwegian musician and songwriter Monica Birkenes. Having adopted the moniker from Wes Anderson's 1998 film 'Rushmore,' MLJ has released two EPs ('Good Mistake' and 'F E V E R S') as well as the debut album 'Pocketknife.' While her cover versions of well-known Beyoncé and Arcade Fire tracks initially launched her into the public eye, it's her original songs that have earned support from tastemakers at press (NYLON, Fader, PAPER, NPR Music), and at radio (KCRW, BBC).

Working with a team of talented producers - longtime collaborators Drew McFadden and Leon Jean-Marie, Tim Anderson (Banks, Halsey), Aron Forbes (Billie Eilish, King Princess, Olivia Rodrigo) - the new music is a more dynamic record, complete with shuddering bass synth, ice-cold trap drums, and an incredible, enveloping sense of space. After an extended hiatus, MLJ returns with stoic conviction, forging a path of self-empowerment: a way to reinterpret the nightmares that had plagued Birkenes' life and a way to reaffirm the creativity that's always been her guiding light.

