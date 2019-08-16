Motown Gospel Releases HITSVILLE: A MOTOWN GOSPEL CELEBRATION

Today, Motown Gospel honors 60 years of Motown with the release of the digital compilation Hitsville: A Motown Gospel Celebration, available here, with lyric videos for each classic song available on Motown Gospel's YouTube Channel.

Motown Gospel joins this year's worldwide celebration of Motown by paying homage to the rich legacy and enduring impact of its sister label. GRAMMY®-nominated producer, songwriter, and arranger Dana Soréy was at the helm of production on Hitsville: A Motown Gospel Celebration. Evoking the original Motown model of making hits, Soréy created a house-band sound that includes updated, soulful versions of Motown classics. The compilation project is a prelude to Motown's journey and musical legacy that will be reflected in the upcoming documentary, Hitsville: The Making of Motown, premiering on Showtime on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9pm ET/PT.

"An early screening of the Hitsville documentary inspired me so much that I jumped at the chance to celebrate Mr. Gordy's musical vision. His commitment to family and creating a singular voice built a company that changed the world, says Monica Coates, Co-Executive Director of Motown Gospel and Executive Producer of this album. This collection of songs represents the very best of the Motown spirit. All of our artists have been inspired by that creativity and were excited to lend their voices to this celebration."

The five-track project features classic songs covered by some of Motown Gospel's top artists, including Brian Courtney Wilson's soulful cover of Marvin Gaye's "Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)," Gene Moore's soul-soothing rendition of the Jackson 5's "Never Can Say Goodbye," Jerard & Jovaun's groovy soul version of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's "You're All I Need To Get By," and Lexi's uplifting execution of Michael Jackson's "I Wanna Be Where You Are." As a special bonus, Evvie McKinney, winner of FOX's hit TV singing competition The Four, graces the project as a special guest artist with her powerful and rousing delivery of Stevie Wonder's "Sign, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)."

Celebrating the eternal influence of Gospel on R&B/Soul music, the compelling Hitsville: A Motown Gospel Celebration marries the two genres with updated, gospel-soul renditions of Motown classics.

Motown Gospel is one of the most prominent gospel music companies in the world, boasting over two decades of chart-topping and award-winning artists, albums and songs. A division of Capitol CMG/Universal Music Group, the world's leading Christian music company and market leader in recorded music, distribution, and music publishing, Motown Gospel's artist roster has included Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Smokie Norful, Tye Tribbett, Brian Courtney Wilson, Kierra Sheard, The Clark Sisters and more.





Related Articles View More Music Stories