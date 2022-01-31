Mother Mother Release 'Hayloft II' & Deluxe Album Edition

Canada's biggest alternative-rock band Mother Mother have released 'Hayloft II', the scorching sequel to their breakout hit 'Hayloft'. In the lead-up to the release of 'Hayloft II' the band shared a newly reimagined narrative video for 'Hayloft', directed by Juno Award winner Emma Higgins. The band have now shared the thrilling video conclusion to the 'Hayloft' story.

Of creating the sequel to 'Hayloft', lead singer Ryan Guldemond says, "We have learned more about the story of 'Hayloft' through our fans that we ever could have unearthed ourselves. We began to ask, is there more to this story? And the resounding answer seemed to be 'yes!' It was an ambitious task to try to do justice to a story, and to characters, that have grown far beyond the initial intention of the song. We hope that the sequel in both song and video form honour and live up to what our incredible fans have helped 'Hayloft' to become."

'Hayloft II', which has already clocked up well over a million streams across various platforms, arrives with a very special deluxe edition of their hit album INSIDE. The updated edition features seven new recordings, including their most recent single 'Life'. All told, tracks from INSIDE have combined to cumulatively eclipse 35 million streams globally and continue to grow. To date Mother Mother have accumulated 1.3 billion global streams, 3.1 million Shazams and 14 million active monthly listeners.

The band were due to starting their sold out UK & European tour at the end of February in Finland, with three major sold out shows in the UK. However, due to logistical challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic, these dates have now had to be postponed, with new dates to be announced shortly. UK fans should hang onto their tickets and stay tuned to the band's socials for new touring announcements in the coming weeks.

In further live news, band have just announced a brand-new US headline run to follow the sold out tour they're currently on. The six week tour will kick off in September 2022 and will see the band in large ballrooms including Hollywood Palladium in LA and The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, with special guests Sir Sly and Transviolet.

Comprised of Ryan Guldemond, Molly Guldemond, Jasmin Parkin, Ali Siadat and Mike Young, the band had a whirlwind decade; over 1.3 billion streams and views, more than 14 million monthly listeners and counting on digital platforms and 3.1 million Shazam searches. The band had a recent feature in Rolling Stone, a performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and made several appearances of late in Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart, as well as topping Lyric Find's global and US lyric search charts.

In their native Canada, MOTHER MOTHER have had many top 10 singles on the alternative radio charts, including #1's for weeks on end and the crown of most airplay for any alternative act at radio for multiple years running. Globally, the band's avid fanbase continues to grow exponentially, as their presence on TikTok organically exploded during the fall of 2020 during lockdown. A variety of songs from O My Heart and Touch Up were used virally on the platform over 325 million times, resulting in millions of streams and new followers on streaming platforms and socials.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new deluxe album here: