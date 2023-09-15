Mother Mother Announces 2024 European Tour

Platinum-certified alt-pop rockers Mother Mother announced plans for an extensive UK and European 2024 Tour. The 30-date tour, slated to begin on February 17th 2024 in Sheffield, UK marks the band’s most ambitious tour to date, with stops in 17 countries and including a night at London’s iconic OVO Wembley Arena, London.

Tickets are available starting with Mother Mother’s pre-sale on Monday, 18th September at 9am LOCAL time, with general on sale on Friday 22nd September at 9am LOCAL time at Click Here

Also announced today, was the release of their new single ‘Into My Heart’, an uplifting track that takes listeners on an introspective journey that hearkens back to their early catalogue.

The tour and song launch comes in the wake of the band’s recent triumphant festival performances to tens of thousands of fans, with stops at some of the world’s most influential events; Reading and Leeds; Lollapalooza Berlin, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil; Corona Capital in Mexico; Pukkelpop Belgium; Frequency Festival in Austria; and Lowlands in The Netherlands.

Of the new song, Ryan Guldemond, lead vocalist-guitarist-songwriter, says "‘To My Heart’ is a song about trekking through the treacherous internal landscape of one's stored bodily trauma to arrive home safely in the space of the heart. It's a theme that mirrors the old adage, ‘The only way out is through.’ We hold this concept dear and find ourselves returning to it often, as a means to become more whole ourselves and ideally to provide the listener with some support, should they find themselves on a similar, often rocky path back to an open heart. Musically, this feels very classic Mother Mother, with the acoustic guitar and trio harmonies guiding the way - a recurring aesthetic on the new album."

Mother Mother 2024 European Tour Dates:

Sat Feb 17 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy Sheffield

Sun Feb 18 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse

Tue Feb 20 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom

Fri Feb 23 - Dublin, IRE - - 3Olympia Theatre

Sun Feb 25 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall Newcastle

Wed Feb 28 - Leeds, UK - - O2 Academy Leeds

Thur Feb 29 - London, UK - - OVO Arena Wembley

Sun Mar 03 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

Mon Mar 04 - Cardiff, UK - - The Great Hall - -

Tue Mar 05 - Brighton, UK - - Brighton Dome

Thur Mar 07 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham

Sun Mar 10 - Belgium, Brussels - Ancienne Belgique

Tue Mar 12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

Thur Mar 14 - Paris, France - L’ Olympia

Sat Mar 16 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

Sun Mar 17 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club

Tue Mar 19 - Milan, Italy - - Fabrique

Wed Mar 20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

Fri Mar 22 - Luxembourg - - den Atelier

Sat Mar 23 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle München

Sun Mar 24 - Prague, Czech Republic - - Forum Karlin

Tue Mar 26 - Warsaw, Poland - - Stodola

Wed Mar 27 - Berlin, Germany - - Columbiahalle

Thur Mar 28 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel-optics.de Arena

Sat Mar 30 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

Tue Apr 02 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

Wed Apr 03 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

Thur Apr 04 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryhuset Arenan

Sat Apr 06 - Helsinki, Finland - - House Of Culture

About Mother Mother

Comprised of Ryan Guldemond (vocals, guitar), Molly Guldemond (vocals, keys), Jasmin Parkin (vocals, keys), Ali Siadat (drums) and Mike Young (bass), Mother Mother are best known for their deep connection with their fans, and for bringing stadium-sized energy to their live show, no matter the stage.

Singing about themes of alienation and enormous longing for self and societal acceptance, the band’s mission is to be a home for souls that feel they don’t fit in anywhere else. Mother Mother were recently catapulted into a new stratosphere of universal success following the release of their critically acclaimed studio album INSIDE.

Their explosive follow-up to “Hayloft,” “Hayloft II” connected with fans around the world and is now certified Gold in the US and approaching Platinum in their home country of Canada. A string of #1 radio hits in Canada, 6 billion global streams, and multiple Billboard chart appearances cement their newfound global success.

The quintet spent most of the last year touring the world playing to sold-out audiences in theatres to stadiums, with multiple sold-out headline tours in Europe, UK, Canada, Australia and the U.S. as well as past and upcoming festival plays at Reading + Leeds, Lollapalooza in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Berlin, Corona Capital in Mexico, Pukkelpop Belgium, Frequency Festival in Austria, Lowlands in The Netherlands and more.