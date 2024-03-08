Morgan Wallen Sets Hyde Park Concert For July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



When Morgan Wallen performed in London for the first time on Dec. 3, 2023, Daily Express remarked that his presence at The O2 carried “such immense force that it could not be contained by the colossal venue.” Now, the 11-time 2023 Billboard Music Awards-winner is super-sizing his London presence, announcing one night only at the city's historic Hyde Park on July 4, 2024.

"Last fall was my first time in the U.K. and man, I loved it,” remarks Wallen. “I saw so much while I was there, and the people were incredible.”

Reflecting on the significance of his upcoming show, Wallen adds, “To play where legendary artists like Pink Floyd and The Rolling Stones have played is a huge honor for me and my band, and we can't wait to be back.”

The news comes on the heels of Wallen's Abbey Road Sessions, commemorating the one-year anniversary of his record-setting album One Thing At A Time. Recorded in London in the iconic Studio Two at the world-renowned Abbey Road Studios on Dec. 5, 2023, the digital series includes five live recordings from One Thing At A Time, an unreleased fan-favorite, “Lies Lies Lies,” and a never-before-recorded cover of British rock band Nothing But Thieves' “Graveyard Whistling.”



Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. GMT at www.bst-hydepark.com. Supporting talent to be announced at a later date. Visit MorganWallen.com for more information and full tour details.

ABOUT MORGAN WALLEN

When 11-time 2023 Billboard Music Awards-winner and Top Male Artist Morgan Wallen released his third studio album One Thing At A Time in 2023, its instant success left The New York Times proclaiming Wallen as “one of the biggest stars in pop, period.” One Thing At A Time has remained atop the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 18 non-consecutive weeks, tying Garth Brooks' Ropin' the Wind with the most weeks at No. 1 for a country album, and was the most-streamed album of the year on Spotify.

The album's 6x-Platinum single “Last Night” reeled in over 1.5 billion streams globally, becoming the most-streamed song of any genre in the U.S. across Apple Music and Spotify, and the longest running No. 1 solo song in Hot 100 history (16 weeks total).

With 11 chart-toppers at country radio, Wallen recently wrapped his five countries / three continents 57-show One Night At A Time World Tour stadium tour. Playing to over 2.4 million fans, Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour was named a Pollstar and Billboard Country Tour of the Year, surpassing attendance records in numerous stops; including Ohio Stadium, where Wallen became the largest weekend ever for the venue, shattering records previously held by George Strait and Taylor Swift. Resuming this April in Indianapolis, Indiana, the 2024 extension of One Night At A Time takes Wallen to 29 additional stadium plays. Wallen donates $3 from every U.S. ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation.

ABOUT HYDE PARK

Every year millions of visitors from London, the UK and across the globe enjoy the iconic Hyde Park, one of the capital's eight Royal Parks. Spanning 350 acres of green space in central London, Hyde Park has hosted world-renowned music artists since the 1960s. The summer concerts are an essential part of income generation for The Royal Parks, providing necessary funds to maintain and develop the parks for future generations to enjoy. They also help support the diverse culture of London and introduce new audiences to the parks.

Photo by Matt Paskert