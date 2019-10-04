'More To Be Said' by Debbie Anthony Out Now!

Adult-contemporary country singer, and Minnesota-native Debbie Anthony has released her sophomore album, More To Be Said. Produced by fast-rising studio ace Gena Johnson (Ben Folds, Dave Cobb: Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, John Prine), who also provides backing vocals on many of the tracks, More To Be Said is available at Apple Music, Amazon, Google Play, Spotify, Pandora, and via her YouTube channel.



"The journey of recording More To Be Said has been such an incredible mix of excitement, hard work, learning--and learning more," Anthony explains. "Each song on this album represents my heart, life experiences, and the dreams and future ahead of me."



Recorded at Nashville's MOXE studio, More To Be Said features some of Music City's most accomplished and nationally recognized musicians including Mike Webb (Hank Williams Jr., John Fogerty, Poco, Leann Rimes) on piano/organ/mellotron, Philip Towns (Anderson East) on additional keys, Steve Mackey (Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Peter Frampton, The Wallflowers, John Oates) on bass, Guthrie Trapp (Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, George Jones) on guitars/mandolin, John Mailander (Lee Ann Womack) on fiddle, and Chris Powell (Brandi Carlile, Jamey Johnson) on drums round out the seasoned group Anthony recruited for the project.



"Working with Debbie Anthony and Gena Johnson was a fantastic experience," said Mike Webb, keyboardist for the project. "We took each of the songs on the new album and found the perfect approach to represent Debbie's soulful, heartfelt voice. She can sing it all - country, ballads, swampy rock, gospel - I look forward to the world hearing More To Be Said and am honored to be part of it!"



Anthony teased one of the album's first songs "Make Me Stay," which premiered at TheCountryNote.com in March of 2019.



"I'm excited to share my heart in this piercing, emotionally-packed song about love and the elements that come with it--pain, passion, longing, and above all, hope," Anthony explained.



Throughout More To Be Said , Anthony delivers a rare combination of experience and emotion, with a voice that will satisfy and surprise true lovers of country music. Johnson perfectly captured Anthony's soulful and honeyed voice and emphasized the heartfelt lyrics.



"From my experience working with Debbie, she does everything all the way, and it always comes from a place of love," said Johnson. "More To Be Said represents her heart and soul. As her producer and more importantly, her friend, I am so excited for the world to hear her new album."



"Working with my incredibly gifted producer, Gena Johnson, and all the talented musicians, has been one of the most extraordinary experiences of my life," Anthony concluded.





More To Be Said Track Listing:



1. Run To The River (Caitlyn Koch, Bill DiLuigi, Dave Tough)

2. Faithful (Thomas M Anthony, Paul Bernard O'Sullivan)

3. Make Me Stay (Corey Lee Barker, Timothy McGeary, Megan Arial)

4. Second Best (Corey Lee Barker, Charlotte Woods)

5. Buried Gold (Mike Bloomer)

6. There's A Part Of Me with Dillon Carmichael (Jamie Stever)

7. Live Your Truth (Karen Loveless)

8. Jesus And A Jukebox (Travis Meadows, Jeremy Spillman, David Tolliver)

9. Soul Of The Heartland (John Cirillo, Sarah Spencer, Tori Martin)





