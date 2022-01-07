Moore Kismit Drops Parallel Heartbreak with Pauline Herr

Moore Kismit has dropped their new single, "Parallel Heartbreak (ft. Pauline Herr)."

Co-written with Tate McRae, Parallel Heartbreak is the first single this year from their upcoming album showcasing their rapid sonic evolution in the space of mere months in the 17-year-old's career. Moore Kismet AKA Omar Davis is an artist who is constantly evolving. The alias Moore Kismet (meaning "more than fate") is a representation of Omar that expresses their continual creative journey.

Having already risen to the top of the US electronic music scene at the age of 16, the Southern California raised, non-binary and pansexual prodigy's journey is drawing them into the world of pop-but pop on their own terms. They are already garnering huge recognition, included on Billboard's 21 Under 21 list two years in a row (2020/2021) and recently became the youngest artist to ever perform at Lollapalooza and EDC Las Vegas.

Listen to the new single here: