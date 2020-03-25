Moon Taxi Returns With 'Hometown Heroes'

Today, making good on their promise to give fans something fun to help remedy cabin fever, acclaimed alt-rock band Moon Taxi shared their new single, "Hometown Heroes." A buoyant celebration of friendship and unity, the track was recorded in the band's hometown of Nashville and produced by Spencer Thomson, Moon Taxi's guitar player, and Christian Medice. Released by BMG, it is the first single from the band's forthcoming album, which will be released this summer.

Listen to "Hometown Heroes" below!

Vocalist/guitarist Trevor Terndrup says, "We've been so excited to put this song out since the day we wrote it. More than anything, it is inspired by our long-lasting friendships. Putting it out into the world feels like the start of a new chapter for us but also an idealized look back. We hope it brings good memories to mind for you until we can create new ones together in the future."

While Moon Taxi has undoubtedly earned its place as hometown heroes in Nashville - selling out two consecutive nights at famed Ryman Auditorium and earning praise from the Tennessean ("Moon Taxi evolves from 'college project' to rock stars") - the band has also built an enormous national following. The five-piece has released five studio albums, including 2018's Let The Record Play. "Two High," the first single from Let The Record Play, catapulted Moon Taxi to new heights, amassing over 130 million streams on Spotify to date, topping the AAA radio airplay chart and becoming a Top 10 hit at the Alternative format.

The band has thrived on the touring circuit, with electrifying performances at festivals such as Coachella, Austin City Limits and Bonnaroo and sold-out headline shows across the North America. Moon Taxi's television performances include "TODAY," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and "Conan." The band's inspiring, inclusive songs have been tapped for numerous ad campaigns, including JEEP, Microsoft Surface Pro, McDonald's and BMW, as well as for landmark sporting events like the Olympics, MLB, NFL and NHL.

Rolling Stone observed, "Over the last few years, Nashville's Moon Taxi have worked their way up from Bonnaroo buzz-band to something approaching Kings of Leon country, playing a pleasingly cross-bred rock - a little indie, a little proggy, kinda poppy." NPR's World Cafe praised the band's "strong pop sense expressed through the soulful vocals of Trevor Terndrup and an experimental edge that connects it to synth pop and electronic dance music." PopMatters said, "Moon Taxi's offering of optimistic pop rock serves well as an energy and mood booster..."

Moon Taxi is Trevor Terndrup (vocals, guitarist), Spencer Thomson (lead guitarist and producer), Wes Bailey (keyboardist), Tommy Putnam (bassist) and Tyler Ritter (drummer).





