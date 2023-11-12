Montreal's Stoylov Releases Sophomore Album 'MALVINA'

The album is now available.

By: Nov. 12, 2023

Montreal's Stoylov today presents their sophomore album, Malvina. Led by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Nicolas Dubé, Stoylov's Malvina explores themes of uncertainty and spirituality while taking roots in Miles of Interruptions's musical universe.

Speaking on Malvina Nicolas explains, “I put my heart on the table for this album; there is deeply personal stuff in there: family's dysfunctional aftermath, self-loathing, romantic failures, hypochondria and so on. Why share all that sadness? Why bother? I think it has to do with a visceral need to be understood, an irresistible desire to connect but on a deeper level beyond the capacity of human's tongues.”

Characterized by a cinematic musical approach reminiscent of film noir soundtracks, lush sonic textures, upbeat grooves and earworm melodies, Stoylov pushes the boundaries of the indie rock genre while inviting you to dive into his own soundscape like you would experience in a Dostoievsky's novel or a David Lynch movie.

Malvina was co-produced by Joe Grass (Elisapie, Patrick Watson, The Barr Brothers), mixed by Howie Beck (Feist, River Tiber, Milk and Bone) and mastered by Philip Shaw Bova (Andy Shauf, Bahamas, Devandra Banhart).

Stoylov's Malvina is out now via Outloud.

 

Tracklisting

Used 

Hold me Inside 

Behind Broken Doors 

Spider Webs

Devil's Turn 

Owe Me 

Body Aches 

Cold Blooded 

The Overcoat 

Confidential 

Undone 

Malvina 

 

Upcoming Dates

 

Nov 16, 2023: Café Cléopâtre [Showcase at M for Montreal] – Montreal, Quebec,

Jan 25, 2024: Ritz PDB - Montreal (Quebec, Canada) 

 

CREDIT: Léa Taillefer



