Monotronic Release their Self-Titles Debut Album

Today, Monotronic release their self-titled debut album. The 7-track collection was recorded live at Bunker Studios in Brooklyn, mixed by Grammy Award-winning mix engineer, Dave Pensado, and mastered by Grammy Award-winning mastering engineer, Greg Calbi (Tame Impala, David Bowie, Talking Heads, The National) at Sterling Sound. "Our goal was to try to distill our more exploratory and improvisational live sound into something more accessible to mainstream listeners, who are typically streaming 3-4 minute tracks," elaborates bandleader Ramsey Elkholy. "With the help of Pensado and Calbi, the final product exceeded all our expectations."

Monotronic is Ramsey Elkholy (guitar, lap steel), Adam Ahuja (keyboard, vocals), Alex Hayes (bass, vocals) and Devin Collins(drums, live electronics). Conceived in 2016, the band combines electronic music with a wide range of cultural influences stemming from Elkholy's travels throughout Southeast Asia. He describes Monotronic as "a concept, whereby each instrument can be heard as a continuation of the other and the music sounds as one distinct whole, emanating from a single source".

All top rate musicians, the various members of Monotronic have recorded and performed with artists such as Robert Randolph, The Spin Doctors, Joe Jackson, Meatloaf and Elliott Moss, to name a few. The band has also played in venues such as The Knitting Factory, Bowery Electric, Mercury Lounge, Arlene's Grocery, Garcia's at The Capitol Theatre, Rockwood Music Hall, Pianos and the Bitter End, as well as outdoor music festivals such as Disc Jam and Meeting of the Minds.

Monotronic track listing:

1. ARP

2. In Your Head

3. NYC (Coming Home)

4. Your Eyes

5. Cyborg Love

6. Istanbul (Remix)

7. Illusions





