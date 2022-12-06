Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Monica's Single 'Friends ft. Ty Dolla $ign' Reaches Top 20 at Urban Mainstream

The song is the first Top 20 on Monica's Independent label, MonDeenise Music Inc.

Dec. 06, 2022  

Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum, 25-million-plus selling singer, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Monica's latest single "Friends ft. Ty Dolla $ign" has officially entered the Top 20 on Urban Mainstream Radio Chart. The song is the first Top 20 on Monica's Independent label, MonDeenise Music Inc.

"Friends" was originally released July 15th with the stunning music video directed by Sarah McColgan (H.E.R., Miguel, Charli XCX) and choreographed by Parris Goebel (Rihanna, SZA). It follows The Neptunes produced "Trenches ft. Lil Baby" - the title track of Monica's highly anticipated new album Trenches, her ninth studio LP and first full-length for her own imprint MonDeenise Music Inc. (MDM).

In addition, Monica is excited to share that February 2023 will bring the premiere of her Apple Music radio show MoTalk which will feature a series of candid, honest, and in-depth conversations.

Monica's BeHUMAN Foundation has teamed up with the People's Station in Atlanta, V-103, to give back to the community this holiday season. Monica announced the details on Greg Street's show and together they'll be picking 10 winners based on submissions of 103 words (or less!) about a random act of kindness you have done.

Applicants can enter via V-103.com and each winner will be awarded $2,000 each courtesy of Monica's BeHUMAN Foundation and the People's Station, V-103.

"We have the power to make the change if we as human beings do more to BeHUMAN." - Monica. Learn more about the BeHUMAN Foundation HERE and listen to Monica's "BeHUMAN" single HERE.



TaiAysha​ ​Unveils Remix for Sorry​ Featuring Remix​ ​by ​Danny Verde​ Photo
Tai'Aysha​ ​Unveils Remix for 'Sorry'​ Featuring Remix​ ​by ​Danny Verde​
The new single,  “Sorry” is available now via Icon Music Group / Atlantic Records. Produced by female songwriting duo Nova Wav (Beyonce, Pop Smoke, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj) the instantly infectious track is joined by a tropical and sultry visual directed by Cameron Dean. Watch the video for 'Sorry' now!
Hyphen Hyphen Releases New Track Call My Name Photo
Hyphen Hyphen Releases New Track 'Call My Name'
Having already performed more than 500 concerts in Europe, Hyphen Hyphen already took the next step and seduced the American public with their performance at Summerstage Festival in NYC this year. Following up with an international tour in 2023, it seems quite certain that this new album and the collection of infectious songs.
Steel Panther Announces On The Prowl World Tour 2023 For Next Year Photo
Steel Panther Announces On The Prowl World Tour 2023 For Next Year
To celebrate the release of “1987,” Steel Panther is announcing a massive world tour in support of their latest release. The On The Prowl World Tour 2023 is set to kick off in February and will run throughout North America through April. Crobot and Tragedy will be joining the band on the North American tour.
Holo Holo Music Festival Announces Lineup & Moves to Las Vega Photo
Holo Holo Music Festival Announces Lineup & Moves to Las Vega
On Saturday, Holo Holo Vegas will feature Kolohe Kai, Collie Buddz, Katchafire, Kapena, Anuhea, Ka'ikena Scanlan, and a special comedy set by Tumua. And on Sunday, J Boog, Steel Pulse, Sammy Johnson, Ekolu, Paula Fuga, Fia, Eli-Mac. Hosted by Western Conference and Big Body Cisco and DJ sets by Westafa.

