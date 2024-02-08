Monica Is Joining Nicki Minaj on Her 'Pink Friday 2' North American Tour

Multi-platinum 25-million-plus selling Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and actress Monica will be joining Nicki Minaj on her Pink Friday 2 North American Headline tour as her Special Guest. Monica shared the news earlier today when she stopped by The Jennifer Hudson show in Los Angeles!

The North American run kicks off in Oakland, CA on March 1st and runs through May 13th hitting major cities across the US and Canada including March 20th and 21st in Monica's hometown of Atlanta, GA at the State Farm Arena, the newly added Nashville show on March 24th at Bridgestone Arena, two nights - April 24th and 25th - in Chicago at the United Center and the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on March 18th. All confirmed dates are below.

Pink Friday 2 Tour Dates With Monica

March 1 at Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA

March 3 at Ball Arena in Denver, CO

March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV

March 10 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

March 13 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

March 18 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA

March 20 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

March 21 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

March 22 at Amway Center in Orlando, FL

March 24 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

March 26 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

March 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

March 29 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

March 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

April 1 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

April 2 at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD

April 4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

April 5 at XL Center in Hartford, CT

April 8 at TD Garden in Boston, MA

April 10 at TD Garden in Boston, MA

April 12 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH

April 13 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI

April 17 at Bell Centre in Montreal, CN

April 18 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, CN

April 20 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

April 24 at United Center in Chicago, IL

April 25 at United Center in Chicago, IL

April 27 at Target Center in Minneapolis, MN

April 30 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, CN

May 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

May 9 at Toyota Center in Houston, TX

May 11 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

May 12 at Moody Center in Austin, TX

May 13 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK

The news of the Pink Friday 2 tour comes on the heels of Monica's recent feature alongside Keyshia Cole on "Love Me Enough" from the deluxe version of Nicki Minaj's new chart topping studio album Pink Friday 2.

Prior to that Monica spent fall 2023 supporting her latest single "Letters" - released this past summer with the official music video featuring The Game – a sultry and intimate clip directed by Richard Selvi (Lil Nas X, Eminem, Polo G) from award winning creative and production studio, Swiss Made Entertainment.

“Letters” follows 2022's “Friends (ft. Ty Dolla $ign),” which scored a Top 20 spot on the R&B Billboard chart and was accompanied by a music video directed by Sarah McColgan (H.E.R., Miguel, Charli XCX), choreographed by Parris Goebel (Rihanna, SZA), and racked up more than 2.2 MILLION views in the first week. Both singles will be featured alongside “Trenches (ft. Lil Baby)” on Trenches – Monica's first new studio album since 2015's Code Red. The new album will also be the first LP for her independent record label MonDeenise Music, which was launched in 2019 with the #1 Billboard R&B hit “Commitment.”

In addition to releasing new music last summer, Monica launched her Apple Music show MoTalk Radio with an interview with basketball Hall of Famer & entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal followed by a talk with Country Music Star Mickey Guyton. This fall Monica joined Quavo and NBA great Lou Williams for a special episode of The Shop's UNINTERRUPTED Live Tour in Atlanta, where she talked about motherhood, her career and more - watch HERE. And in January 2024 Rolling Stone featured Monica's hit “So Gone” at #56 in their “100 Greatest R&B Songs of the 21st Century,” commending her “unapologetic realness.”

Born and raised in Atlanta, GA, Monica began her career at 12-years-of-age and was the youngest female ever to have two #1 back-to-back hits on Billboard's R&B chart. “The Boy Is Mine,” the title track from her sophomore album, garnered Monica pop success with a record-breaking 13 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her success has continued throughout her exceptional and longstanding career. She achieved six number one hits on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, becoming the first artist to ever have chart-topping singles in three consecutive decades, putting her in the elite company of Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, James Brown, and Marvin Gaye who have had similar accolades.

Monica's highly anticipated R&B album Trenches as well as her country album Open Roads (Executive Produced by Brandi Carlile) are slated for release in 2024.