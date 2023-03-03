Mongolian Rock Sensation The HU Announce Headlining 'Rumble of Thunder' European Tour

Globally acclaimed Mongolian rock outfit THE HU will bring their enveloping live show to audiences across Europe this summer as they embark on a headlining run in support of their 2022 sophomore album RUMBLE OF THUNDER via Better Noise Music.

The tour kicks off June 6 with their set at Nova Rock Festival in Nickelsdorf, AT on and includes venue and festival stops across the UK and Europe until they reach their last stop on July 22 at Malakofff Festival in Norway. Tickets are available today, March 3, HERE. See below for a complete list of tour dates.

THE HU recently sparked the attention of music audiences worldwide with their latest single "This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls) Feat. William DuVall of Alice In Chains," an updated version of their groundbreaking 2022 track "This Is Mongol" which was featured on the soundtrack for the horror-thriller The Retaliators (Better Noise Films) in which members of THE HU also appeared.

In other news, THE HU recently shared the first two episodes of their mini-docuseries "Citizens of The World," which details how the band formed their self-branded genre of "hunnu rock"-a unique blend of Western modern rock/metal and Mongolian throat singing using traditional Mongolian instruments-and the impact their music has had globally including being named UNESCO's "Artist For Peace" recipients for 2022.

THE HU have accumulated over 329 million combined streams and 290 million video views, two Top 5 Mainstream Rock charting singles, multiple sold-out headlining global tours, festival appearances including Coachella, Lollapalooza and Download Festival and rave reviews from Billboard, NPR, GQ, The Guardian, Revolver and even Sir Elton John himself.

THE HU "RUMBLE OF THUNDER 2023" TOUR DATES

6/7 Nickelsdorf, AT - Nova Rock

6/8 Interlaken, CH -Greenfield Festival

6/10 Southampton, UK - Southampton Guildhall

6/11 Donington, UK - Download Festival

6/13 Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy Liverpool

6/14 Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol

6/16 Landgraaf, NL - Pinkpop 2023

6/17 Clisson, FR - Hellfest

6/20 Lille, FR - L'Aeronef

6/21 Norwich, UK - University of East Anglia

6/22 Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

6/23 Newcastle, UK - NX Newcastle

6/27 Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp

6/28 Strasbourg, FR - La Laiterie Artefact

6/30 Werchter, BE - Rock Werchter 2023

7/2 Heslinki, FI - Festival Helsinki

7/4 Hamburg, DE - Grosse Freiheit 26

7/5 Luxembourg, LU - Rockhal

7/6 Aix-les-bains, FR - Musilack 2023

7/8 Madrid, ES - Mad Cool Festival 2023

7/10 Marseille, FR - Espace Julien

7/12 Munich, DE - Backstage Werk

7/13 Dresden, DE - Alter Schlachtohf

7/15 Wroclaw, PL - Center Concert A2

7/16 Vizovice, CZ - Masters of Rock

7/17 Budapest, HU - Budapest Park

7/20 Bontida, RO - Electric Castle Festival

7/22 Nordfjordeid, NO - Malakoff Festival