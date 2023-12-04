Mon Laferte Announces 'Autopoiética' Tour

Autopoiética has shaken all corners of the world, and Mon Laferte today announced a tour that will bring this album born of reinvention and creative freedom to the stage. 

The Autopoiética Tour will begin on February 29, 2024, in Puebla and continue throughout March through Toluca, Querétaro, Monterrey, Tijuana, Mérida, Guadalajara, and Mexico City. In April, the artist will make the journey South to Central America with shows in Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Guatemala. During May and June, the tour will cross the United States. 

Mon declares this tour will include music from all eight albums and will be much more theatrical than previous tours. It promises to be full of surprises as Mon is an artist who builds small worlds within her artistry: the composition, video clips, musical production of her songs, and on-stage elements are always integrated.

It all makes up her universe and that of Autopoiética will be one of the most audacious she has built.  "I feel like I'm my most confident ever in myself and in my music. I have a clarity that I didn't have before. I'm also becoming less prejudiced. 'The devil knows more because he's old than because he's the devil', they say. I suppose there is some of that," she says. 

About Mon Laferte:

Inside Norma Monserrat Bustamante Laferte also lives the Latin American singer-songwriter and visual artist Mon Laferte. A creator who, in her music, moves naturally in a wide variety of genres. From musical influences that she cultivated since she was a teenager in her native Viña del Mar, to what she has learned from Mexico, her second home since 2007, where she released her first albums independently.

"Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte has a voice for every passion. She is capable of addressing the personal and the political, lulling a romantic ballad or leading a hard rock attack." This is how the renowned music critic Jon Pareles defined her in The New York Times.

She has eight albums to date: Desechable (2011), Tornasol (2013), Mon Laferte Vol. 1 (2015), La Trenza (2017), Norma (2018), Seis (2021), 1940 Carmen (2021), and Autopoiética (2023). They are the result of experimentation and overcoming the fear of trial and error. 

Throughout her career Mon has performed at major venues such as Coachella, Vive Latino, Viña del Mar, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center, Movistar Arena Chile, Movistar Arena Argentina and the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City, to name a few. She has earned four Latin GRAMMY Awards and two GRAMMY nominations. Selling millions of albums worldwide, Mon Laferte has already established herself as one of the most important singer-songwriters.

Photo Credit: Mayra Ortiz



