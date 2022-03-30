Miynt Releases 'Lonely Beach' Ahead of Debut Album

Blending classic psych-rock with Miynt's cool, haunting vocal, "Lonely Beach" takes us further into the sonic textures splayed across the collection of songs comprising the full-length, Lonely Beach, due out May 6 via B3SCI Records.

The album will be available this fall on limited edition 12" vinyl. Pre-order now here. On the new track, Miynt describes, "Lonely beach is kind of a metaphor for periods of my life. At times there's a lot of friends and tourism at the beach, but the beach never leaves the beach. Leonardo di Caprio never finds the beach. Life is a beach."

Last week, Miynt wrapped up a run of shows with Swedish guitar-pop outfit Shout Out Louds, a tour which traversed several markets across Sweden. Look out for more live show announcements to come from Miynt in 2022.

Today's new track falls after Miynt's first output of 2022, single "Of the sun," which saw a release alongside an official video. The track earned praise from the likes of Vogue Scandinavia, Flaunt, and Sweden's prestigious P3 Radio, with additional playlist support including adds to Spotify's All New Indie and Modern Psychedelia playlists.

"Lonely beach" and "Of the sun" come on the heels of a string of single releases from Miynt over the last couple years that are finally set to culminate in her debut album. Single "Station station" amassed several playlist placements including Spotify's New Music Friday (USA, Sweden, Denmark, among others), as well as All New Indie, Oyster, and AlternaRock adds. "Nothing personal" saw coverage from KCRW, Dummy, and FLOOD Magazine, and "A bite of papaya" landed her as the cover of Spotify's Oyster playlist along with playlist adds from several New Music Friday playlists and the OFF POP playlist. Vogue Paris added the track to a monthly curation while the song also saw a recent sync in the popular Netflix drama Elite.

Prior to that, the 2020 release of a AA-side "Give me palm trees and inner peace" / "Lovesong," saw support from BBC Radio 1 / Jack Saunders, who named Miynt a 'Future Artist' as part of their 'Next Wave' series.

Listen to the new single here