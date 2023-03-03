Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Miya Folick Unveils 'Mommy' From 'Roach' Album

Mar. 03, 2023  

Vocalist, songwriter and producer Miya Folick unveils a new song today, "Mommy," co-produced by Folick and Gabe Wax and featuring saxophone from Sam Gendel -listen and watch the visualizer by Noah Kentis below. The new track is taken from Folick's forthcoming album, Roach, slated for release on May 26 via Nettwerk.

"Mommy is maybe the most intimate song on my record," Folick says. "It's about heritage, memory and family. I think there's an ache in the song that exposes the gap between my limited understanding of my parents and the full richness of their lives. The first time I played this song live was at The Echo in Los Angeles, and my mom showed up-not joking-with a jar of honey for me, to soothe my throat (you'll understand this anecdote when you listen to the song)."

Folick's latest release follows the recently shared "Get Out Of My House," which was featured on NPR's All Songs Considered and can be heard in the film Cora Bora, which will premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on March 12. The film, directed by Hannah Utt and the first feature starring Meg Stalter ("Hacks"), features score and original music by Folick.

Additionally, Folick has embarked on an extensive North American and European tour, beginning with European dates with Dermot Kennedy and continuing in North America with Aly & AJ and The Head and the Heart/Father John Misty-see full routing below and get tickets here.

Roach is Folick's clearest and most direct work yet, eschewing some of the lyrical and musical obfuscations she layered onto her 2018 debut album, Premonitions. With earworm melodies, heart-wrenching poetry, eclectic production and anchored by Folick's once-in-a-lifetime voice, Roach straddles a line between pop and something more experimental.

She enlisted a team of collaborators who she trusted to bring out the grittier side of her artistry, including Gabe Wax (War on Drugs, Fleet Foxes), Mike Malchicoff (King Princess, Bo Burnham), Max Hershenow (MS MR) and a team of some of LA's best players. The result is an album that sounds as honest and intimate as the subject matter at hand, a candid snapshot of where she is now and what it took to get there.

Roach picks up where 2007, Folick's critically acclaimed EP from last year, left off, completing the story of one woman's imperfect life, all the highs and lows included. A document of an adult in progress, Roach chronicles Folick's struggle to grow up and move through major life changes, reckoning with what it means to leave her youth behind and wearing the hardship endured like a badge of honor.

"It's an album about trying to get to the core of what life really is," she explains. "I think over the course of writing this record, I actually did the work and got closer to the person that I really want to be, even if that path isn't linear and I still have moments where I disappoint myself, where I'm angry with myself."

Folick's 2007 EP was released last year to critical acclaim from Pitchfork, NPR, Our Culture, Alt Press and more and features singles, "Bad Thing," co-written by Folick, Mitski and Andrew Wells, "Nothing To See," "Ordinary" and "Oh God," her first new music in three years. After the release, Folick embarked on a headlining North American and UK/EU tour, with stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Dublin and more, followed by an extensive tour across the UK/EU with Tove Lo in October and November.

Raised in Santa Ana, CA and now living in Los Angeles, Folick first attracted acclaim with two EPs, 2015's Strange Darling and 2017's Give It To Me EP. Folick's 2018 Terrible Records/Interscope debut album Premonitions drew critical praise from NPR, GQ, Pitchfork, The FADER and many more; landed her a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR and saw her sell out headline shows and play festivals the world over.

MIYA FOLICK LIVE

March 3-Vienna AT-Gasometer*
March 4-Prague, CZ- Výstaviště Praha Holešovice*
March 6-Zurich, CH-The Hall*
March 7-Stuttgart, DE-Porsche Arena*
March 9-Hanover, DE-Swiss Life Hall*
March 10-Copenhagen, DK-K.B. Hallen*
March 11-Stockholm, SE-Annexet*
March 12-Oslo, NO-Sentrum Scene - SOLD OUT*
March 15-Frankfurt, DE-Jahrunderthalle*
March 16-Munich, DE-Zenith*
March 18-Berlin, DE-Verti Music Hall*
March 21-Hamburg, DE-Barclays Arena*
March 22-Cologne, DE-Palladium - SOLD OUT*
March 23-Tilburg, NL-013 Poppodium*
March 24-Amsterdam, NL-AFAS Live - SOLD OUT*
March 26-Brussels, BE-Forest National*
March 27-Cologne, DE-Palladium*
March 28-Luxembourg, LU-Luxexpo*
March 29-Paris, FR-Bataclan - SOLD OUT*
March 30-Oakland, CA-Fox Theatre†
April 1-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom†
April 2-Seattle, WA-Paramount Theatre†
April 4-Denver, CO-The Fillmore†
April 6-Minneapolis, MN-The Fillmore†
April 7-Madison, WI-The Orpheum Theater†
April 8-Chicago, IL-The Riviera Theatre†
April 10-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium†
April 11-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle†
April 12-Orlando, FL-House of Blues†
April 14-Raleigh, NC-The Ritz†
April 15-Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore†
April 16-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore†
April 19-Toronto, ON-History†
April 21-Boston, MA-MGM Music Hall†
April 22-New York, NY-Hammerstein Ballroom†
May 12-Salt Lake City, UT-Kilby Block Party
August 4-Salt Lake City, UT-Venue TBD‡§
August 5-Missoula, MT-Big Sky Brewing Company‡§
August 6-Spokane, WA-Pavilion at Riverfront‡§
August 8-Vancouver, BC-PNE Amphitheater‡§
August 9-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater‡§
August 12-Las Vegas, NV-Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - The Theater‡
August 13-Santa Barbara, CA-Santa Barbara Bowl‡§
August 15-Vail, CO-Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater‡§
August 16-Vail, CO-Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater‡§
August 18-Lincoln, NE-Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater‡§
August 19-Tulsa, OK-Tulsa Theater‡§
August 20-Columbia, MO-9th Street Summerfest‡§
August 21-Madison, WI-The Sylvee‡§
August 22-Madison, WI-The Sylvee‡§
* with Dermot Kennedy
† with Aly & AJ
‡ with The Head and the Heart
§ with Father John Misty



Hana Piranha Releases New Single The Devil Always Pulls Through Photo
Hana Piranha Releases New Single 'The Devil Always Pulls Through'
Hana Maria, the daughter of a Catholic priest, was born during a hurricane; a prophetic beginning to the diary that’s exposed in her turbulent and often disturbing songwriting. The singer and multi-instrumentalist grew up in Wellington, New Zealand, moving to England at the age of twelve to pursue her dream of becoming a concert violinist.
Suki Waterhouse Shares New Song To Love Photo
Suki Waterhouse Shares New Song 'To Love'
The new song was produced by Jules Apollinaire and Natalie Findlay, who produced Suki’s hit single “Good Looking,” and mixed by Alan Moulder (Beach House, Interpol, Wet Leg). The physical release of “To Love” will be on a 7” single available exclusively via the Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 8, with only 835 subscriptions available.
Skott Releases Sophomore Album Roses N Guns Photo
Skott Releases Sophomore Album 'Roses N Guns'
Skott has also unveiled the mesmerizing, self-directed video for “Roses N Guns,” an emotionally charged synth-pop ballad that explores destructive, all-consuming love that is as incredible as it is intense through shimmering synths and breathy hooks. Watch the cinematic visual which follows the release of latest single “Hail Mary.”
Miley Cyrus Drops Flowers Demo & Teases Disney+ Collaboration Photo
Miley Cyrus Drops 'Flowers' Demo & Teases Disney+ Collaboration
Miley Cyrus has released the demo version of her #1 single 'Flowers.' The track is off her new album 'Endless Summer Vacation.' The new LP will feature collaborations with Brandi Carlile and SIA. Cyrus has also teased a potential collaboration with Disney+, after the streaming service tweeted the lyrics to the hit single yesterday.

From This Author - Michael Major


Paramount+ & CBS Begin Production on SKYMED Season TwoParamount+ & CBS Begin Production on SKYMED Season Two
March 2, 2023

Returning to SKYMED is Natasha Calis as Nurse Hayley Roberts, Aason (Ace) Nadjiwon as golden boy pilot Captain Austen Bodie, Morgan Holmstrom as no-nonsense Nurse Crystal Highway, Praneet Akilla as First Officer Chopper, Thomas Elms as cool pilot Captain Nowak, Mercedes Morris as First Officer Lexi Martine and Kheon Clarke as Nurse Tristan Green.
Nicolle Galyon Honored as 2023 CMA Triple Play Award WinnerNicolle Galyon Honored as 2023 CMA Triple Play Award Winner
March 2, 2023

Nicolle Galyon was honored with her second CMA Triple Play Award at last night's Nashville ceremony at Saint Elle. The coveted recognition, given to songwriters for writing three No.1 songs in a 12-month period, was given to Galyon for writing hit songs “Gone” (Dierks Bentley) and “half of my hometown” (Kelsea Ballerini).
VIDEO: Disney+ Drops THE CROSSOVER Series TrailerVIDEO: Disney+ Drops THE CROSSOVER Series Trailer
March 2, 2023

Disney+ released the video trailer for its highly anticipated original series “The Crossover.” From Disney Branded Television, the series is based on the critically acclaimed best-selling novel in-verse by Kwame Alexander and stars an ensemble cast of series regulars, including Derek Luke, Daveed Diggs and more.
Universal Music Group Nashville Teams with Universal Music Canada on Country Newcomer Josh RossUniversal Music Group Nashville Teams with Universal Music Canada on Country Newcomer Josh Ross
March 2, 2023

Universal Music Group Nashville is teaming up with Universal Music Canada on country newcomer Josh Ross. Now turning heads in Nashville and beyond, Ross was recently named one of Spotify’s Hot Country Artists To Watch, has shared the bill with Bailey Zimmerman, and will join Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert on a North American tour this year.
VIDEO: Cat Clyde Unveils 'Not Going Back' Live Acoustic VideoVIDEO: Cat Clyde Unveils 'Not Going Back' Live Acoustic Video
March 2, 2023

The new album was recorded in six days flat with producer Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney) in Los Angeles’ famed Sound City studios, striking listeners with an intimate, livewire electricity and capturing the captivating live performance that Clyde has become revered for. Watch the new video now!
