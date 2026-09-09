Miu Sato to Release TO LET ME BE ME EP on Joy Machine Records

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Miu Sato's forthcoming EP, To Let Me Be Me, out September 18 on Joy Machine Records, explores the deeply personal experience of existing between cultures and navigating the complexities of identity, belonging, and self-discovery. Through intimate storytelling and compelling musicality, Sato reflects on what it means to move between different worlds while searching for a sense of home within oneself.

The EP's first two singles, 'Who Do I Wanna Be' and 'Hold On,' have been submitted for consideration for the GRAMMY Award for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals. Together, the songs offer an early glimpse into the emotional and musical journey at the heart of To Let Me Be Me — one centered on embracing every part of one's identity and finding the freedom to simply be yourself.

To Let Me Be Me explores identity, cultural perception, and the complexities of living between cultures, while showcasing Sato's multifaceted talents as a songwriter, arranger, orchestrator, producer, mixer, and pianist. Born and raised primarily in Singapore, with time spent in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and New York, Sato draws on her multicultural upbringing to explore belonging, acceptance, and the desire to be understood.

To Let Me Be Me — Tracklist

Who Do I Wanna Be

Hold On

Where Did We Go Wrong?

Home

To Let Me Be Me

To Let Me Be Me - Orchestral Suite

The EP closes with 'To Let Me Be Me - Orchestral Suite,' a short orchestral medley and arrangement that brings together music from across the project, revisiting the EP's tracks through Sato's work as an arranger and orchestrator.

To Let Me Be Me is a culmination of Sato's artistic exploration and features a range of talented collaborators. Notable contributors include Carlotta Romano on vocals, Archie Lewis-Harris as co-producer/co-mixer, featuring arrangements by Sam Russo, among others. Each artist brings their own expertise to the project, enhancing the depth and richness of Sato's vision.

Sato's previous work has garnered recognition within the industry, including her role as a composer for the theme music and original score for the award-winning project, MSNOW's Rachel Maddow Presents: Burn Order. Her debut single, 'Home,' released in 2024, further exemplified her ability to articulate the complexities of cultural identity and belonging. Through her music, Sato continues to make a meaningful impact, utilizing her platform to amplify the voices of those who feel marginalized or misunderstood.

Discussing the project, Sato shares, 'This EP is for anyone who's ever felt caught between identities or cultures, and spent their lives searching for where they belong.'

Miu Sato

Miu Sato is a New York-based Japanese composer, songwriter, producer, and orchestrator for screen and stage. A proud Third Culture Individual, she was born and primarily raised in Singapore and grew up across Taiwan, Hong Kong, and New York. Through her work as a composer and songwriter, she is committed to telling stories that amplify underrepresented voices.

Most recently, Miu composed the theme music and original score for MSNOW's Rachel Maddow Presents: Burn Order, and orchestrated and performed her original song 'Home' at a tribute concert honoring Disney Legend Alan Menken. She has also scored numerous award-winning independent films, with her music featured at festivals including Chelsea, New York Shorts, San Diego LGBTQ+, and Silicon Valley AAPI. She is currently a composer in the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop and is a co-founder of Her Voice, a film festival dedicated to amplifying the work of women and non-binary film composers.

https://www.miusatomusic.com/

Joy Machine Records

Driven by passion, defined by craft, Joy Machine Records is a record label seeking to change the way theater music is thought about. The label describes itself as Joy Machine because of its love of making records. The music the label releases embraces the joy of authenticity, both in style and genre for today's artists and audiences.

The label's focus on process and collaboration stems from its team's collective experience in the recorded music industry as well as work on Broadway. Its hands-on approach to each project allows artists at every level to develop their own voice. Artists will be greeted with kindness and transparency as they explore the best solutions for their unique musical projects.

Joy Machine Records provides artists who have typically worked within the space of musical theater the ability to explore where they fit within the recorded music industry, describing itself as a company of theater music artists for today.

https://www.joymachinerecords.com/

Brian Usifer, a founding member of Joy Machine Records, says, 'We are thrilled to welcome Miu Sato to the Joy Machine family. Our mission has always been to celebrate exceptional artists and the stories only they can tell, and Miu is a remarkable talent with a truly distinctive voice. We couldn't be happier to partner with her as she shares this exciting new chapter of her music with the world.'

Photo Credit: Shaina Ahmed



Photo Credit: Shaina Ahmed

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