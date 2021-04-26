Misterwives Share 'Superbloom Stripped'

Indie-pop group MisterWives have shared "SUPERBLOOM (stripped) [live from the bloom]," a stripped-back take on the band's anthemic single, "SUPERBLOOM." The track is available now on all streaming platforms alongside an accompanying visual, which finds frontwoman Mandy Lee and guitarist Marc Campbell performing together amidst a dreamy floral setting.

Last month, the group shared "SUPERBLOOM At The Live Dream," a live-audio recording and visual performance of "SUPERBLOOM" from the band's December livestream concert, "The Live Dream." Presented on Moment House, "The Live Dream" is a visual, theatrical journey through the band's latest record SUPERBLOOM, featuring multiple sets, costumes, and choreography and bringing the band's signature high-energy performances to screens across the globe. "In truth, 'virtual concert' doesn't do 'The Live Dream' justice," MTV exclaimed, while TODAY.com praised the group for "reinventing" virtual performances.

Heralded by singles "rock bottom," "SUPERBLOOM," and "decide to be happy," SUPERBLOOM is an intensely personal reflection on growth in unexpected places. The record has racked up critical praise, with NYLON commending "[SUPERBLOOM] traverses upbeat, vibrant pop and simmering ballads to paint a portrait of a band that's bloomed anew through the cracks of a fissure." PAPER lauded the "bouncy, piano-driven pop" of the record's title track, with DuJour touting "rock bottom" as "glittery... freeing and motivating." The group also performed the record's triumphant title track on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and were featured as part of the Team Joe Sings concert series spearheaded by Biden for President.

Known for their dynamic, high-energy live set, MisterWives have toured internationally and performed at some of the biggest music festivals around the globe. Comprised of Mandy Lee [vocals], Etienne Bowler [drums], William Hehir [bass], Marc Campbell [guitar], Jesse Blum [keys, trumpet, accordion] and Mike Murphy [Saxophone], MisterWives demonstrate tremendous self-assuredness and resolve to stay true to themselves in the face of the music industry's constant pressure to conform.

Listen here: