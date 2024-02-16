Miss Tutti and the Fruity Band Drop 'Confidence Juice'

Miss Tutti and The Fruity Band is a musical project celebrating themes of confidence, inclusivity, and LGBTQ+ representation for kids and families of all-ages. Their debut release Confidence Juice, out February 16, is a bright and joyful album that proudly celebrates the unique qualities that make us who we are. There will be a special release concert for families at Jalopy in Brooklyn this Saturday, 2/17.

The eight positive retro-pop tunes were co-produced by music educator Gracie Nash and Grammy/Tony winner Charlie Rosen. The band is made up of thriving New York City musicians and educators including: Emma Jayne (The Tonight Show, Emmy Nominee), Laura Dadap (Nickelodeon), Dan Corica (Theatreworks), Olivia Griffin (Little Shop Of Horrors), and Scott Still (NY Pops)

For founder Gracie Nash AKA Miss Tutti, as the body positivity movement started growing in music and media, she found freedom in finally seeing herself represented in pop-culture. Nash was inspired to write a medley of songs that she wished she could have heard as a child. The artist found herself a victim of bullying starting at age 4, but as hard as the bullies tried to take her down, she forever found a safe place in the music classroom where her teachers offered a creative and kind place to land. Miss Tutti is on a mission to create a musical safe space for all, kids and adults alike.

Having grown up to the tunes of golden oldies radio, in crafting the music for Confidence Juice Nash aimed to bring that classic sensibility to the songs for the whole family to listen to and enjoy. The tracks range from silly and youthful to thoughtful and ageless. Listeners will hear the sounds of funk records, Motown and Disco. Another huge influence on the project is the classic music of Free to Be You and Me which put forward-thinking messages to music that became a way for people to come together and to understand one another. For her, these collective influences bring a warm and fuzzy sense of nostalgia to the positive and delightful exploration of more modern ideas.

Starting the party is the funk fueled "Take Up Space" which was written to empower all kids (and adults!) to feel the freedom to take up space, whether that be with their physical selves or their personalities. "The Belly Song" is a jubilant jamboree celebrating our bodies. Writing this anthem brought Nash much joy, relief and hope that young listeners may be empowered to appreciate and love their own unique selves. "Tooting Fruits," brings a silly and chuckle-inducing disco celebration that takes the shame away from the sounds we naturally make. The folk styled "Figgy's Song" explores the magic of what happens when we speak kindly to ourselves as Figgy does with his daily affirmations. In a world where it's really easy to get down on ourselves, this song encourages listeners to tune into their confidence and continue to be kind to themselves.

"What Is Normal" is an ode to thriving in uniqueness and breaking the norm and the runway ready "I Look Good", co-written by Charlie O'Connor.is an homage to bold and fabulous fashion. The band believes that clothing is genderless, and all people should feel free to wear what makes them feel good. The retro anthem "What Love Can Look Like" was co-written with and performed by queer youth advocate and singer-songwriter, Emma Jayne and highlights the LGBTQIA+ community.

Families can look like anything, and love can look like anything so just because you haven't met someone who loves or looks like you do, it doesn't mean you don't belong. The collective's hope is for kids and families of all types to hear this song and feel seen. "The Flower Song", an upbeat 60's inspired groove, shines as the grand finale of Confidence Juice and explores the metaphor that people are like flowers- we come in so many shapes, sizes, and colors and bloom in different ways. In a culture that is often hyper-fixated on singular beauty standards, we could all benefit from taking a cue from the flowers and appreciate the beauty of everyone's unique way of blooming.

The album will be available digitally everywhere families are looking for great music on February 16, 2024.