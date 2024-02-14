Mishaal Tamer Returns to Share New EP 'THE HEART'

Fresh off a world tour with OneRepublic and a collaboration with the band for Assassin's Creed soundtrack ‘Mirage', Saudi Arabia's next global superstar, Mishaal Tamer returns to release his latest EP ‘THE HEART', out today via Arabian Knights Records/EMPIRE.

As a follow-up to 2023's THE DEEP, this prodigious body of work observes love through the eyes of someone climbing out of a dark hole, stepping into their unknown ready to accept, grow, love, learn and heal. Released globally on Valentine's Day, THE HEART is the biggest show of love and appreciation that Mishaal could gift his fans.

Across its five tracks, not a single moment feels wasted, be it the first single ‘PAINFUL PARADISE' or the soft-pop flex of the excellent ‘SAD BABY'. ‘MAMA DON'T GO' is a powerfully emotive moment led stunningly by an acoustic guitar intro, punctuated by a stadium ready crescendo as the verses are introduced and the chorus builds.

Focus single ‘LIFE'S ALL WORK' is the perfect song to lead this quintet of songs. It feels effortlessly breezy, like it's allowing you to float around on its chords and Mishaal's cursive vocals are the perfect finishing touch. Mishaal continues to deliver sleek, heartfelt pop pleasures and it's the simplicity of these tracks that create their impact.

On the release of THE HEART, Mishaal explains, “'THE HEART' is the second chapter of my upcoming project “Home is Changing” that will be released throughout the year via EPs such as this one. THE HEART is the continuation of chapter one, THE DEEP, and in this chapter, I express how I began to slowly open up my heart to the world after being in such a dark place for so long”.

After breaking and severing the nerves in his left arm at nine years old, Mishaal was advised to pick up an instrument as a means of physiotherapy. Learning guitar saved his arm and put him on the path of music and songwriting.

Mishaal Tamer became the first Saudi artist to be picked up by a major label in 2020 for his demo EP, Life's A Ride and went on to release collabs ‘Closure' with Birdy & Sarcastic Sounds, ‘Tell Me About You' with Kima and ‘Can't Love Myself' with DJ HUGEL. Now signed to EMPIRE, Mishaal will be releasing this exciting five-chapter project, which began in 2023 with Chapter 1 - THE DEEP.

He also became the first Saudi to be enrolled in the prestigious Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, Tisch NYU. He went viral overnight in the first semester of his first year, anonymously posting a ten second clip, ‘Can't Love Myself', which later became a hit single, from his dorm room. He then posted three more which gained tens of millions of streams on Spotify globally and was sampled by hundreds of artists and producers throughout the US and western markets which led to hundreds of millions of streams on Spotify alone.

As he readies to himself to hit the road this Spring, Home will be and IS Changing, and with Saudi Arabia opening up as it is, with all the global eyes on them as a country, there is no better time than now for Saudi Arabia to give a face and voice to its creative youth.

CATCH MISHAAL TAMER LIVE THROUGHT EUROPE & THE UK

8TH MAY - BERLIN (PRIVATCLUB)

10TH MAY - HAMBURG (UBEL & GEFÄRLICH)

11TH MAY - COLOGNE (YARD CLUB)

13TH MAY- AMSTERDAM (PARADISO)

14TH MAY - PARIS (LE PONT EPHEMERE)

17TH MAY- LONDON (CAMDEN ASSEMBLY)

Photo Credit: Mattias Russo-Larsson