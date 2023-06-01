Misha Fair Unveils Empowering Single 'Beg'

"Beg" is available to stream and download on all digital platforms.

By:
Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 3 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 4 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Rising country artist Misha Fair has released "Beg," an emotionally charged, swampy blues track that combines raw vocals with delightful and seductive melodies. The single is accompanied by irresistibly atmospheric electric guitars and marks the follow-up to Fair's intense and soul-stirring single "Memphis," which highlighted her captivating storytelling and vocal performance. "Beg" is available to stream and download on all digital platforms.

The new track delves deep into a woman's journey of heartbreak and longing. "Beg" represents a deeply personal moment in Fair’s artistic growth process. Written during emotional turmoil, "Beg" channels a tenacity and resilience reminiscent of the iconic line, "Nobody puts baby in the corner."

The idea for "Beg" materialized during a pivotal moment when Fair's producer friend, Malik, entered her studio office seeking to borrow acoustic guitars. Fueled by unwavering inspiration, Malik was determined to bring his idea to life. Fair allowed him the space to work alone, sensing the importance of the creative process. When Malik sent over the track, Misha Fair was rendered speechless.

Simultaneously, Fair's personal life seemed askew, intensifying her desire to create something cathartic and deeply felt. Fueled by anger and frustration, she poured her emotions into crafting lyrics that mirrored her experiences of unbalanced relationships, unreciprocated efforts, and personal growth. The result was a raw and honest expression of empowerment and strength.

As Fair explored different avenues for the song's production, she realized that its true potency lay within the combination of her vocals and the soulful, Motown-inspired background. Collaborating with trusted producer friends, she refined the vocal production and enhanced the chorus's dynamics, ensuring that the song's authenticity and emotional depth remained at the forefront. With "Beg," Fair aimed to evoke raw emotion and unfiltered sentiment reminiscent of iconic artists like Heart, Etta James, and Janis Joplin.

Fair's talent stems from a rich musical legacy, with her grandfather, Chuck Willis, renowned as the "King of the Stroll" and a prolific songwriter. Raised in a musical environment, Fair quickly captivated audiences from a young age with her remarkable voice and renditions of timeless classics by icons like Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt.

With her distinctive sound that blends folk, gospel, bluegrass, and rock and roll, Misha Fair is rapidly emerging as a force to be reckoned with in the country music scene. Her ability to weave compelling stories through her music sets her apart, solidifying her position as a captivating storyteller.



RELATED STORIES - Music

Steve Salett (King of France, Poison Tree) Announces Solo Album Photo
Steve Salett (King of France, Poison Tree) Announces Solo Album

There are also tracks that he wrote with his good friend Thomas Bartlett (St. Vincent, Florence & the Machine, Yoko Ono), like “I For One” and “Spun the Wheel,” a cinematic narrative that finds Salett singing from the perspective of an older man who had his chance, and is now at the end of his life and looking back over it.

Tomi Releases If You Tried Single Ahead of West Coast Tour Dates Photo
Tomi Releases 'If You Tried' Single Ahead of West Coast Tour Dates

'If You Tried'  is an unfettered anthem about letting go of blame and moving on with a middle finger in the air, after a long drawn-out breakup. TOMI, led by musician songwriter and producer Pam Autuori, who left her major label in the pursuit of artistic freedom, embraces a new musical sensibility. Plus, tour dates!

Purr Release New Album Who Is Afraid Of Blue? Tomorrow Photo
Purr Release New Album 'Who Is Afraid Of Blue?' Tomorrow

Between 1966 and 1970, the American artist Barnett Newman painted a series of four large scale paintings titled Who’s Afraid of Red, Yellow and Blue. That painting series’ title was a reference to Edward Albee’s 1960’s play, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, which was in itself a reference to 'Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?'

Billy Joel to Conclude Madison Square Garden Residency in 2024 Photo
Billy Joel to Conclude Madison Square Garden Residency in 2024

Billy Joel announced that after ten years, Joel’s historic franchise run at The Garden will conclude with his 150th lifetime show at the venue in July 2024. With this also comes the announcement that the first of the final ten shows in his record-breaking residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena will take place on October 20, 2023.


From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Jhené Aiko & Sleep Soul Return with 'Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 3' Out NowJhené Aiko & Sleep Soul Return with 'Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 3' Out Now
Video: The War And Treaty Release Performance Video for 'Dumb Luck'Video: The War And Treaty Release Performance Video for 'Dumb Luck'
Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' By Daveed Diggs & Awkwafina in THE LITTLE MERMAIDVideo: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' By Daveed Diggs & Awkwafina in THE LITTLE MERMAID
Video: Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Series Teaser TrailerVideo: Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Series Teaser Trailer

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE