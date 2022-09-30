Mirei Discusses Industry Pressures on New Single 'Idol'

Japanese artist MIREI speaks out on her experiences in the music industry as a female solo artist on her new single, "IDOL," out today via Cool Japan Music / The Orchard. The single acts as a sequel to her hit 2020 release, "Lonely In Tokyo," which details her life and career in the big city and the consequences that come with it.

On "IDOL," MIREI continues to share her real-life experiences as she discusses the unrealistic expectations set on her and other female artists in the spotlight from sacrificing their health to meet impossible beauty standards to the pressure of keeping up a brand image and the anxiety of knowing there are others waiting to see them fail. Taking more of an electro-pop approach than her previous releases, MIREI's velvety and strong vocals on "IDOL" amplify the song's catchy chorus over an array of warbling synths and snappy beats.

On "IDOL," MIREI makes it clear that her triumphs are her own doing. Not because she conforms to the cookie-cutter industry definition of an idol, but because of the strength she has gained after her experiences in the industry. "I had to learn to fight, figure out how to make a plan. I'm not a success if I give up who I am," she sings.

An idiosyncratic talent and voice of her generation, both musically and lyrically, MIREI has been praised by the likes of Teen Vogue and Hollywood Life for her efforts in tackling issues in the Asian music scene that are often swept under the rug or unrecognized overseas, as well as cultural topics and social issues.

This can be seen on her 2020 English-language debut album, Take Me Away, which speaks to heavy hitting topics including the power imbalances between genders and deeply conformist culture while also paying tribute to the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. The album features previous releases including the anthemic single "Lazy Boy," liberating groove-heavy track "Let Me Be," and title track "Take Me Away."

"IDOL" is the latest single from MIREI following her previous offering, "Sell Me Your Love," which re-tells a harrowing 2019 incident that took place in the red-light district of Tokyo where a woman fatally knifed her then-boyfriend while walking listeners through the tightrope between passion and jealousy that arises when love is treated as a commodity. For MIREI, the making of these tracks open a thrilling chapter in her growth as an artist where she finds herself facing the most difficult of emotions, then transforming those feelings into music that questions, challenges, and ultimately empowers.

Stemming from her experiences living in both Japan and the United States, MIREI is a multifaceted singer/songwriter who uniquely blends elements of pop, J-pop, R&B, electronic, and house to create a kaleidoscopic global sound. Since releasing music in English internationally in 2019, MIREI's compelling lyricism which showcases fearless honesty in her music, has been heard and embraced beyond borders, garnering over 22 million total streams and media praise from the likes of Rolling Stone India, Wonderland, Earmilk, Ladygunn, Spindle, and PopMatters, among others. MIREI continues to pave her way as an artist and storyteller who leaves her audience captivated with her relentless experimental approach towards her music.

