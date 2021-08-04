Miranda Lambert Releases New Music Video 'Tequila Does'

Superstar Miranda Lambert hosts the ultimate backyard summertime bash in the new music video for "Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix)." Watch below.

The colorful clip stars Lambert's brother, Luke Lambert, and his husband, Marc. The Pride-ful shindig also includes LGBTQ+ friends and allies, including nearly a dozen of Luke's and Marc's closest friends who traveled from Austin, TX to join in the fun.

"When Miranda played the remix for me and my husband Marc, we instantly loved it, so of course we jumped at the chance to bring our best friends to Nashville to be in the video," said Luke. "We had such a blast! By the end of the night, we forgot cameras were rolling. The tequila certainly helped!"

Additional cameos throughout the video include Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin and his brothers, K.C. and Patrick; Lambert's friend and background singer Gwen Sebastian and her husband Louis Newman; rising duo Tigirlily; country artist Krystal Steel; DJ Telemitry; and countless other friends from across the south who brought the party spirit.

"This is my first remix of any song in my whole career" said Miranda. "I knew it was right up my brother Luke's alley so I sent it to him to see what he and Marc thought. They loved it and that gave me the confidence to put it out there. It's so much fun, I thought why not invite my family and friends out to my farm and shoot it at my vintage trailer park. It seemed perfect. And Reid Long was my first call to direct this because he has filmed a lot of live stuff for us on the road and I knew it would feel a lot like that - just capturing fun moments. I am so glad to have had my friends and family be part of it and we had a blast!"

"Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix)" is a new spin on the fan-favorite standout from the star's 2019 GRAMMY Award-winning album Wildcard. Where the remix version "deliver[s] all the summer vibes" (Outsider), the track appears in its original, stripped-down state on Lambert's latest album The Marfa Tapes, recorded with collaborators and co-writers Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

Lambert will bring even more summer heat at headline shows, fairs, and festivals throughout the season.