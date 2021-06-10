Mint Simon Embraces Gender Fluidity In Funky-Pop Single 'Some of Everything'

Continuing off the momentum of their first single, Mint Simon, front-person of Caveboy, is back with "Some of Everything," a pop track that's sonically as fluid as gender itself.

Mint Simon is using their new musical project as a vehicle for self-discovery and expression, as they develop their unique musical sound as a solo act while sharing their journey of self acceptance. The new single encourages listeners to resist the narrow boxes of society and embrace the complexities of who they are.

On the track they explain, "I feel like as time goes on, we're seeing more and more fluidity in gender and sexual expression especially in the younger generation. This song is a celebration of that not only for my queer fluid ass self, but for all the queers and the gays who want to celebrate with me."

The new single demonstrates the beauty of defying the norms with genre blurring production featuring disco strings, bongos, simulated choirs and even a captivating saxophone solo in the bridge to accompany Mint Simon's direct and powerful vocals. On the production, the emerging star shared that it "instantly gave off a big stage festival vibe" and that they can't wait to perform it live when shows begin again.

Mint Simon has already garnered support from some of the industry's best following the release of their debut single "Used For Love" which was supported by Apple, Amazon, Kaltblut, MTV, CBC Music, CBC Radio One, Exclaim!, and more with the Reviews Are In stating "The Caveboy front-person steps into the solo spotlight and goes into some real feelings with a catchy pop presentation. It's acceptance and openness and free. And it's a jam."

Just as open and free as their debut release, the upcoming single promotes the notion that listeners don't have to limit themselves to being just one thing, but rather can be "Some of Everything."

Listen here: