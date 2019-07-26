Today Mini Mansions release their brand new, and already acclaimed, album Guy Walks Into A Bar... The band will make their late night TV debut on Monday on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers - tune in at 12.35/11.35c to watch. Mini Mansions will also be answering fan questions for a Reddit AMA on their IndieHeads forum on Monday at 11 AM PST / 2 PM EST / 6 PM UTC!. Details HERE.

Michael Shuman of Mini Mansions says, "We've waited years for this day, and we can't be more excited to release our third LP, Guy Walks Into a Bar... It wasn't an easy record to make. It tested our interpersonal relationships within the band, as well as my own personal struggles in my past romantic relationship. But those hurdles have helped us to produce, as I see it, our most honest and self-reflective record to date. We hope you enjoy it and can feel the amount of blood, sweat, and tears that went into making it."

Co-produced by Shuman and long time collaborator/mixer Cian Riordan, there are some additional familiar voices dotted in with a duet with The Kills' front woman Alison Mosshart on "Hey Lover" and backing vocals from Z Berg(former singer in The Like) on "Forgot Your Name" and the disco banger, "Living In The Future", which sounds like Devo by way of ELO.

The album's narrative progresses from reckless antics to the serious trappings of starting to care for a person you've connected with, falling in love, then swiftly and dramatically falling out of it. There's a push-pull between the nocturnal whimsy of being freewheelin' dudes, and a fear of adulthood as the threesome become fully grown men. And, because Mini Mansions are always a good time, the result is both their most heartfelt and their sleekest, most direct and downright poppiest effort to date.

Mini Mansions are the type of gang whose charm lies in their individual idiosyncrasies. A trio of partners-in-crime, best friends and brothers in all but blood,Michael Shuman, Zach Dawes and Tyler Parkford's unique personalities are reflected in Guy Walks Into A Bar...The album was recorded at Barefoot Studiosin Los Angeles in 2018.

Mini Mansions did their most extensive touring yet earlier in the year. The tour featured Jon Theodore of Queens of the Stone Age on drums. The band have recently supported Muse at their European stadium shows and will play a host of festivals over the summer. All upcoming dates can be found below. Tickets can be found on the band's website.

Summer European Dates

AUGUST:

15th - Open Air Gampel - Gampel, Switzerland

16th - Blue Shell - Cologne, Germany

17th - Pukkelpop Festival - Hasselt, Belgium

19th - Strom - Munich, Germany

20th - Privatclub - Berlin, Germany

21th - Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

23th - Reading Festival - Reading, UK

24th - Leeds Festival - Leeds, UK

25th - Rock En Seine - Domaine National De Saint-Cloud, France

Photo Credit: Brian Tamborello & Lo Nguyen





