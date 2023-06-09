Mineral King Releases New EP 'Variations'

Following the success of their latest singles 'Window Pane,' and 'In The Morningtime,' indie rock sensation Mineral King is back with their highly-anticipated EP, Variations. The project delves into the complexities of life, exploring themes of perseverance, monotony, and the rewards of pushing through challenges.

The EP's title track, 'Variations,' evolved from a simple chord progression crafted by bassist Joonas. Known as "Samba Song" within the band, the track was brought to life through the incorporation of a samba beat, the creation of multiple choruses and bridges, and countless experiments with capo placements and key changes. The song's lyrics mirror the band's own creative process, serving as a meditation on life and art.

Sharing more behind the title track's inspiration, Mineral King adds, "'Variations' is an exciting, epic song about monotony, purposelessness, and your mid-twenties. This dichotomy is key to the feeling the song is getting across, this idea that even as the 'minutes... pass like years,' one can still be 'watching all your best years slip away.' It's the happiest we've ever been with anything we've made, and it's a song that is chiefly about dissatisfaction. More than anything, 'Variations' feels like a triumph for the band, in both the production and scale of the song and to us, it means that we can do anything we set our minds to."

LA-based indie rock band Mineral King is a perfect blend of classic and cutting-edge. With their signature rich, folky vocal harmonies and math rock-inspired riffs, they effortlessly combine complex musical ideas with intensely emotional moments. Variations continues to explore these frontiers, delivering more of the hooky, deep sound the band is known for. Inspired by the struggles and pressures of the pandemic, the EP speaks to the universal longing for stability in a world that often feels uncertain.