Mineral King Releases New EP 'Variations'

The project delves into the complexities of life, exploring themes of perseverance, monotony, and the rewards of pushing through challenges.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 2 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 3 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30

Mineral King Releases New EP 'Variations'

Mineral King Releases New EP 'Variations'

Following the success of their latest singles 'Window Pane,' and 'In The Morningtime,' indie rock sensation Mineral King is back with their highly-anticipated EP, Variations. The project delves into the complexities of life, exploring themes of perseverance, monotony, and the rewards of pushing through challenges.

The EP's title track, 'Variations,' evolved from a simple chord progression crafted by bassist Joonas. Known as "Samba Song" within the band, the track was brought to life through the incorporation of a samba beat, the creation of multiple choruses and bridges, and countless experiments with capo placements and key changes. The song's lyrics mirror the band's own creative process, serving as a meditation on life and art.

Sharing more behind the title track's inspiration, Mineral King adds, "'Variations' is an exciting, epic song about monotony, purposelessness, and your mid-twenties. This dichotomy is key to the feeling the song is getting across, this idea that even as the 'minutes... pass like years,' one can still be 'watching all your best years slip away.' It's the happiest we've ever been with anything we've made, and it's a song that is chiefly about dissatisfaction. More than anything, 'Variations' feels like a triumph for the band, in both the production and scale of the song and to us, it means that we can do anything we set our minds to."

LA-based indie rock band Mineral King is a perfect blend of classic and cutting-edge. With their signature rich, folky vocal harmonies and math rock-inspired riffs, they effortlessly combine complex musical ideas with intensely emotional moments. Variations continues to explore these frontiers, delivering more of the hooky, deep sound the band is known for. Inspired by the struggles and pressures of the pandemic, the EP speaks to the universal longing for stability in a world that often feels uncertain.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Gus Dapperton Releases New Single Sunset Photo
Gus Dapperton Releases New Single 'Sunset'

Breakout alt-pop artist Gus Dapperton releases his sprawling new single “Sunset” with the announcement of his first North American headlining tour of 2023. Staggering in its scope and layers, the epic anthem takes listeners on a transcendent sonic journey. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

2
Edwin Taps Morgan Page For High-Energy Green Light Remix Photo
Edwin Taps Morgan Page For High-Energy 'Green Light' Remix

The 2-track “Greenlight” EP features a new club single from the rising talent accompanied by an official remix from Grammy-nominated producer Morgan Page. Edwin’s original blends elements of deep and progressive house, while Page’s rework ups the ante to deliver an invigorating piano house cut.

3
Charlotte Cardin Announces Sophomore Album 99 Nights Photo
Charlotte Cardin Announces Sophomore Album '99 Nights'

Charlotte Cardin has announced her sophomore album 99 Nights. The album is the follow up to her lauded, multi-Juno winning debut, Phoenix. Coinciding with the news, Charlotte has released the title track “99 Nights,” an infectious earworm about longing that puts Cardin’s captivating vocals on full display. 

4
Embark On A Sonic Exploration With Noaccordions New Album Curious Soul Photo
Embark On A Sonic Exploration With Noaccordion's New Album 'Curious Soul'

Prepare to ignite your senses and embark on an extraordinary auditory adventure as the Oakland-based electronic producer and performance artist noaccordion invites you to immerse yourself in the mesmerizing realm of her new full length album 'Curious Soul.'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination Video
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD