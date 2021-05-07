Mina Tindle Shares New Song 'Indigo'

Mina Tindle, the project of Parisian singer/songwriter Pauline De Lassus, today releases her new EP The LFO/Blogothèque Sessions including a brand new track, "Indigo". The EP is composed of live, stripped back versions of songs from last year's stunning album SISTER. The songs were recorded as part of a filmed session for French platform La Blogothèque, while the video for new song "Indigo" was filmed and edited by David Chalmin.

Listen to and watch "Indigo" below.

The session was recorded and filmed at Chalmin's studio LFO, in the South of France last summer when lockdown restrictions were light. Performing alongside Tindle is This Is The Kit's Kate Stables, The National's Bryce Dessner and prolific composer David Chalmin.

The LFO/Blogothèque Sessions is out today. Listen and buy HERE.

Previously shared videos from The LFO/Blogothèque Sessions include "Indian Summer," "Is Anything Wrong," "Give A Little Love" and "Fire and Sun."

SISTER, Tindle's third full-length is out now. Listen and buy the album HERE. The album track was produced and recorded by Thomas Bartlett, with musical accompaniment by Bartlett (Piano and a bit of everything), Benjamin Lanz (trombone,synths), Bryce Dessner (guitar), and Raphaël Séguinier (drums). It opens the record as something of a title track, a homage to De Lassus' sister-in-law with themes of sisterhood and a celebration of female creativity running through the album. Brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner also feature in the video's background.

SISTER features previously released singles "Indian Summer" and "Give A Little Love ft. Sufjan Stevens," as well as lead singles "Lions," and "Belle Pénitence."

Photo Credit: ©rgm