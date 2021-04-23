Mimi Webb Releases New Video for 'Good Without'

Generating 22 million-plus streams and averaging nearly 1 million per day since its arrival last month, UK pop singer and songwriter Mimi Webb unveils the music video for her buzzing new single "Good Without" today. Leading up to the music video premiere, Mimi Webb answered fan questions for the via YouTube Livestream using Rodeo.

Directed by Pip + Lib, the clip begins with Mimi in her bedroom surrounded by her girlfriends. Soon, the post-breakup sorrow turns into ebullient energy. She tries on various outfits and undergoes a rejuvenating glam routine only to emerge more confident than ever alongside of her girl gang. The visual brings the lyrics to life as the chorus rings out, "I'm so good without."

Of the video, Mimi commented, "It's very girl power. You're trying to get over it and move on, but you need your friends. It isn't all heartbreak. We gave it a twist. If you're in the middle of a breakup, no matter the stage, I want you to be able to relate. When your girls are behind you, you're going to be alright."

To date, "Good Without" has already amassed over 17.1 million Spotify streams and received critical acclaim. Refinery29 championed it among "New Music To Know" and praised its "almost hymnal quality." Reacting across popular culture, Casimere Jollete-star of the NETFLIX hit Tiny Pretty Things-posted a stunning dance video on Instagram.

Upon arrival, "Good Without" bowed in the Top 20 in the UK, playlisting on both Radio 1 and Radio 2 and continues to chart all over Europe as a fast-rising breakout hit with placements on playlists such as Today's Top Hits, Hot Hits UK, Hot Hits NL, and It's Hits in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. It debuted Top 40 Norway, Top 20 Spotify UK, Top 25 Ireland, Top 30 Norway, and Top 50 Denmark. In Ireland, it also emerges in the Top 10 at Shazaam. Meanwhile, she sold out her two UK shows in minutes!

Right now, she's preparing her debut EP for release soon.

Watch the video here: