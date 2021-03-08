Miley Cyrus Shares Video for 'Angels Like You'

Multi-Platinum selling recording artist, songwriter and trailblazer Miley Cyrus releases the music video for her track "Angels Like You"; watch below. The video, which was filmed at the Super Bowl, was also shared this morning on the NFL's Good Morning Football and is available globally on all digital streaming platforms.

The performance footage in this video is from February 7th, 2021 - when Miley performed at the first COVID-19 compliant live music show of its size in the US since the start of the pandemic nearly a year ago.

The audience was comprised of fully vaccinated healthcare workers, the people who have so bravely and tirelessly fought on the frontlines against COVID-19. You will find a special note from Miley at the 3:17 minute mark about the experience.

"Angels Like You" is from Miley's critically acclaimed seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart. Plastic Hearts is her first number 1 on this chart and 6th number 1 album. The album also debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200, giving Miley the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century.

