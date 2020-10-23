Miley Cyrus Announces New Album 'Plastic Hearts' Out Nov. 27

Including 12 original songs.

Artist and trailblazer Miley Cyrus has announced that her upcoming album Plastic Hearts will be released on November 27th via RCA Records.

Pre order here now and receive three instant grat tracks, including Miley's summer hit, "Midnight Sky," and her critically acclaimed live covers of Blondie's "Heart of Glass" and The Cranberries' "Zombie," which are being referred to as the dawn of Miley Cyrus' best era, with her voice being hailed as perfectly suited for Rock & Roll.

These raw and raucous renditions of classic hits that Miley has made her own are a taste of what is to come with her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, that includes 12 original songs.

Iconic Rock & Roll photographer, Mick Rock, shot Miley's cover art which embodies the music and exemplifies Miley's sound. Adding her to the list of legends Mick has photographed over the years including David Bowie, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, and Debbie Harry. Miley's personal handwritten message below contextualizes her album and the inspiration behind it.

Pre-order the album and read the letter here.

