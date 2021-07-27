Milan Ring Shares New Video & Single 'Hide With You'

Following recent single "BS" featuring rising London-based rapper Che Lingo, today, acclaimed R&B artist Milan Ring has released new single "Hide With You" on Astral People Recordings / [PIAS] following the track's premiere on triple j's 2021 with Richard Kingsmill over the weekend. Accompanying the release is a music video created in lockdown with housemate and director Caitlin McCartney.

Hope serves as the declarative banner framing every beat, word and jazz piano chord on the track, a reflection on mental health, the search for freedom, and ultimately healing.

On the new single, Milan says, "'Hide With You' is about the search for freedom; hoping that one day, in the vastness of space & time, we find it together. This is a song I hold very dear to my heart and has provided great healing for me. I hope that it may do the same for others also."

Milan Ring shows off all facets of her talent being the sole producer and mixer of the track. Choreographed by the BINDI BOSSES, the single artwork for "Hide With You" features the Mudra (Indian dance symbol) for Bhramara, which refers to picking at small things and opening knots.

Last month, Milan performed a mashup of SZA's "Broken Clocks" and "Love Galore" as part of triple j's Like A Version. Joining Bryce and Ebony on triple j's Breakfast program, Milan also shared a live rendition of "BS", with Sydney rapper Jaecy taking on a guest verse.

To accompany the release and off the back of her sold out headline show at Sydney's Oxford Art Factory in June, Milan will be taking her full band to Melbourne for the first time, performing at The Corner Hotel on September 10 with support from POOKIE. Tickets are on sale now.

A singer, rapper, guitarist, producer, mix engineer, Milan Ring meticulously curates each and every aspect of the creative process, from the first chord struck on the guitar to the final mix.

Milan Ring has worked in the studio with artists including SZA, DRAM, Chance The Rapper's group The Social Experiment, BJ The Chicago Kid, The Avalanches, Cosmo's Midnight and more.

2020 saw the signing to tastemaker label Astral People Recordings (Wave Racer, Stevan) alongside the release of two new singles "Are Your Friends Alright?" (co-prod. BLESSED) and "Switch Off" (co-prod. The Social Experiment), which received love from triple j, BBC Radio 1, VOGUE, NME and Refinery29 among others.

Watch the new video here: