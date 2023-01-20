Mikey Ferrari Releases 'Crash Course' in Advance of London, Paris Shows

Mikey Ferrari released his fourth track "Crash Course" (+ lyric video) ahead of his debut European live shows on 2.1 in London and 2.16 in Paris, both opening for his label-mate Matt Maeson.

Mikey shares: "Crash Course is my lighthearted way of saying that so much of living as human beings is making mistakes and moving forward. It's so easy for me to get caught up in negative aspects of life and i wanted to make a song that reflected letting go of my past and making peace with myself and mistakes that i've made. The song represents new beginnings to me (not in a cringe way) and allows me to positively look at my life and why every moment leads you to the next. I'm still trying to figure it out life as we all are but that's what the songs means."

Earlier he shared the piano ballad "Montana", aptly named after where he spent his adolescent years, and his harrowing, heart-wrenching track "Oxycontin" (+ live video directed by Jax Anderson). The latest signee to esteemed Neon Gold Records (HAIM, Matt Maeson, et. al) will release these tracks on his upcoming Stories From Montana EP.

Mikey Ferrari is a Los Angeles based alt-folk singer-songwriter who discovered music out of self-exploration. After experiencing challenges as an adolescent, Mikey found himself secluded in Montana where music became not only a means of passing time, but a means of genuine expression.

Teaching himself guitar and piano, he began writing songs at 17 and started to produce songs for himself in college. Kid Cudi is cited as an influence taking into consideration the story telling and lyrics relating to mental health. On the other end of the spectrum, The Eagles and Billy Joel play an equal part in the musical inspiration of melody and arrangement.

Expect a lot more from Mikey in the near future. Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Caity Krone