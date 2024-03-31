Mike Glazer 'LIFE RULES!' Comedy Album Out Now On Aspecialthing, On Tour This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian MIKE GLAZER (Comedy Central, High Guys) has released his debut comedy album 'LIFE RULES! MIXTAPE VOL. 1' on ASPECIALTHING RECORDS. A tight eight tracks of comedy gold, Mike hit the stage to explain saying yes to life, his love of weed, talent for cooking, having "good merch", therapy and validation, and more. The release of Glazer's 'Life Rules! Mixtape Vol. 1' album times up with the release of his debut comedy special "Life Rules!" available now on YouTube and the launch of his newest limited podcast series "Life Rules!". You can also catch Glazer on tour this spring -dates below.



LISTEN/BUY 'LIFE RULES! MIXTAPE VOL. 1': https://bstlnk.to/liferules



WATCH "LIFE RULES!" FULL SPECIAL:



MIKE GLAZER LIVE:

April 5 - LA: Gateway Show, 2 Shows

April 6 - Denver, CO

April 7 - Fort Collins, CO

April 8 - Denver, CO

April 9 - Fort Collins, CO

April 10 - Fort Collins, CO

April 11 - Colorado Springs, CO

April 12 - Minneapolis, MN

April 16 - Vancouver, CA

April 17 - Bellingham, WA

April 18 - Eugene, OR

April 19 - Portland, OR

April 20 - Sacramento, CA

April 21 - Santa Rosa, CA

April 23 - Mill Valley, CA

April 25 - LA: Glazer's After Party | Comedy Store

May 9 - LA: Netflix Is A Joke Fest | The Hotel Cafe

Originally from St. Louis, MO, Mike Glazer is an entertainment juggernaut with extensive credits including appearances at the 2023 NHL Awards, HBO's Night of Too Many Stars (earning an Emmy nomination), Comedy Central, and Food Network's Worst Cooks In America. Glazer's live shows, which consistently sell out, have been praised as "the most promising show in LA" by Rolling Stone and hailed as an "instant classic" by High Times magazine, who also recognized him as one of the "Most Influential People in Cannabis" in 2021. Mike Glazer's portfolio extends to high-profile events like the Outside Lands Festival, SXSW, and the immensely popular BuzzFeed series, High Guys, with over 100 million views. His comedic genius has shone on truTV's Billy on the Street and even at the renowned Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Now, he's set to release his debut comedy special Life Rules! Mixtape Vol 1., alongside the release of his newest limited podcast series Life Rules! and a national tour to support.

As if his impressive resume wasn't enough, Mike Glazer has shared a smoke session with the legendary Snoop Dogg, has cooked alongside Gordon Ramsay, attended culinary school, worked at Second City in Chicago, PA-ed for the Late Late Show upon arriving to LA, wore the Left Shark Super Bowl costume while being interviewed by John Mayer and clinched a gold medal as a roller hockey goalie with Team USA.

With wild stories from all layers of his life (his grandfather worked for Al Capone!), Glazer is truly an enigma within the industry. His philanthropic passion is as strong as his devotion to comedy. Over the years he has raised money for the Missouri Wildlife Foundation, Best Friends Animal Society, the Downtown Women's Center in LA and helped coordinated a ‘letters to Santa' program with Second City Chicago which helped deliver the Christmas present requests of children less fortunate in the Chicago-area community. Most importantly, he is dedicated to normalizing the stigma behind mental health (especially in men), as he is a diagnosed Manic Bi-Polar and grew up with Schizophrenia in his immediate family. His additional hobbies include hockey, cooking, Al-Anon, sneakers, hip-hop, basketball, Eskrima (martial arts), bowling, weightlifting and hiking. He is currently based in Los Angeles.

Find more Mike Glazer on YouTube: youtube.com/@Glazerboohoohoo

And on Socials

IG: @glazerboohoohoo

X: @glazerboohoohoo

TikTok: @glazerjokes

FB: @michael.glazer.9