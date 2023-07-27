Mike Doughty's Ghost of Vroom Share New Song From New Album Out in September

Ghost of Vroom – the acclaimed band comprised of veteran singer-songwriter Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing), bassist Andrew “Scrap” Livingston, and drummer Madden Klass – have shared their latest single, “Yesterday In California,” joined by a sleek companion music video directed by filmmaker/photographer Clay Patrick McBride and streaming now on YouTube.

“Yesterday In California” heralds the upcoming release of Ghost of Vroom’s eagerly anticipated new album, GHOST OF VROOM 3, arriving via Mod y Vi Records on Friday, September 1. Pre-orders are available now. An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the “Making of GHOST OF VROOM 3” is streaming now on YouTube.

Produced by longtime collaborator Mario Caldato Jr. (Beastie Boys, Beck, Jack Johnson), GHOST OF VROOM 3 collects a dozen new tracks built upon hard-hitting drums, eclectic hooks, and Doughty’s signature brand of lyrically dexterous art-pop. Highlights include the acclaimed first single, “Pay The Man,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Hailed by Brooklyn Vegan as “a typically groovy, Doughty-esque mix of jazz, funk and spoken word,” the track is joined by an official companion video – directed by renowned humorist/cartoonist David Rees and filmmaker Corey Dome – streaming now on YouTube.

“Pay The Man” was followed by the sizzling new summer single, “Still Getting It Done,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. A mesmerizing official music video, directed by experimental video creator William Schalda Jr. aka SWIVS, is streaming on YouTube.

Ghost of Vroom – who last year performed multi-week improvised music residencies in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, creating a completely unique show with each and every set – will celebrate GHOST OF VROOM 3 with their most wide-ranging US tour schedule thus far. Complete details and ticket availability will be announced in the coming weeks. For updates, please visit www.ghostofvroom.com.

“It’s a dream and a groove, and its language is an object,” writes award-winning author Rick Moody in an exclusive essay accompanying GHOST OF VROOM 3, “one that leads beyond where Doughty started, into a life of greater improvisation, the aleatory, the migratory, the dilatory, hand signals, dropping in and dropping out the kid goes for broke, and here makes one of the great records of his life, a thing of its time, a thing of another time, a thing that makes dreams out of time, and a thing of great beauty, and, let it be said, acceleration, here it is the third of three, like hypothesis, antithesis, synthesis, GHOST OF VROOM 3.”

GHOST OF VROOM 3 follows Ghost of Vroom’s 2021’s critically lauded debut album, GHOST OF VROOM 1, available now for streaming and download. Produced by Doughty and Caldato Jr., the album includes such singles as “I Hear The Ax Swinging” and “James Jesus Angleton,” both joined by animated companion videos streaming now at YouTube.

Hailed by Stereogum for their “offbeat, not-quite-this and not-quite-that arrangements – and, of course, Doughty’s famous tongue-in-cheek rhymes,” Ghost of Vroom made their official debut with 2020’s GHOST OF VROOM 2 EP, highlighted by the timely single, “Rona Pollona,” applauded by Rolling Stone in its exclusive premiere for its “extremely online stream-of-consciousness” and “laid back groove of shuffling drums, twisting guitar and lazy cello strokes, recalling the way A Tribe Called Quest flipped Lou Reed’s ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ for ‘Can I Kick It?’”

Known for his diverse work as solo artist and former Soul Coughing frontman, Mike Doughty has released 11 albums in the 21st Century, from 2005’s HAUGHTY MELODIC to 2016’s THE HEART WATCHES WHILE THE BRAIN BURNS. Doughty has posted at least one completely new song each week since 2015 via his official Patreon page, now numbering close to 300.

2015 also saw Doughty’s biblical oratorio, Revelation, staged by WNYC at The Greene Space in New York City. Doughty is the author of two acclaimed memoirs published by Hachette Books, 2012’s The Book of Drugs and I Die Each Time I Hear The Sound, the latter praised by Kirkus Reviews as “a witty rock memoir delivered with arty, aphoristic verve.”

Photo Credit: Clay Patrick McBride