Mike Dean Releases New Instrumental Mixtape '4:20'

Grammy Award-winning producer and multi-instrumentalist Mike Dean (Beyoncé, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Madonna, and more) will release a 28-track instrumental mixtape entitled '4:20' on Monday, April 20th on all streaming services via Platoon.

Inspired by his popular Instagram Live performances over the past few weeks during isolation, the mixtape was recorded in one take, with no editing or over-dubbing. The resulting body of work is at the same time sonically ambitious, ambient and stunningly beautiful -- aimed to offer solace and comfort to listeners during uncertain times and a reminder that while the world is changing, creators can still create.

"I have always had this idea that I wanted to release my own music on the date 4/20," said Dean. "Without my usual musical collaborators, I used the self-isolating experience to improvise on my synthesizers. I felt like I was inside AND in space, I want to share where my head is at these days. This album is almost entirely comprised of the music I created in one take via live streams on Instagram."

Additionally, Dean has launched a website featuring limited-edition merchandise, including t-shirts and facemasks. All of the proceeds from his 'f Coronavirus' masks will be going to MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund to help those in the music community affected by the pandemic. To see the full collection, click HERE.

To celebrate the release of '4:20', Dean has teamed up with longtime partner Moog Music to document the creation of the "The Eighth Night", a standout track from the project.

In the truest form of collaboration, Dean also sat down with CEO and Founder of G Pen, Chris Folkerts, and together they combined Dean's musical expertise and the G Pen Connect, fluidly turning it into something completely new in the form of "The Sixth or Seventh Day." Go behind the scenes of the inspired track to watch the masterful integration of Dean's sonically ambitious sounds with the aspiring innovation in vanguard cannabis vaporization, the G Pen Connect, exclusively at Tidal HERE.

Mike Dean is an acclaimed producer and multi-instrumentalist, renowned as the industry's chief architect of sound, musical theory, mixing, mastering and engineering across multiple genres that span from hip-hop to pop. His early, legacy-setting work with Rap-A-Lot Records and southern rap icons Scarface, UGK, and The Geto Boys is a testament to brilliant artistry. Dean's wide-reaching discography includes seminal albums such as Kanye West's 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,' 'Watch the Throne,' Madonna's 'Rebel Heart' and 'Madame X' as Executive Producer as well as producer mixer mastering engineer Beyonce's 'Lemonade,' Travis Scott's 'ASTROWORLD' and 'Highest in the Room' and other landmark, multi-platinum releases and he's currently collaborating on new projects from notable creative Paul Epworth.

His most recent projects include: Travis Scott's "Jack Boys" project, Kanye West's "Jesus is King" and Sunday Service Choir's "Jesus Is Born", Madonna's "Madame X", the debut albums from Don Toliver, Maxo Kream and 070 Shake; collaborations with Rosalia, Paul Epworth and the Gorillaz, and the score for the latest Call of Duty video game.





