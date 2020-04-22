Mike Campbell Debuts New Song 'Lockdown' to Raise Funds for Feeding America

Today, celebrated guitarist and songwriter Mike Campbell (The Dirty Knobs, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Fleetwood Mac) debuts a new song and video for "Lockdown," in response to COVID-19. The song will only be available for download via The Dirty Knobs' website with all proceeds benefitting Feeding America. By donating $1, fans will unlock a download code, and depending on the donation amount, they'll also receive a special "Lockdown" bandana.

The video was shot at home by Campbell's wife Marcie and was co-directed by Ryan Daniel Browne. Watch below!

"Since we're all keeping away from each other, I have been doing what I always do when I am home: writing and recording. I came up with 'Lockdown' for fun. Everyone around me (including my wife Marcie, who helped with the recording and shot the video footage) loved the song, so I'm putting it out for people to enjoy and to raise some money for Feeding America. It feels good to do something positive to help in this time of crisis," notes Campbell.

Furthermore, Campbell and his band The Dirty Knobs will release their anticipated debut album, Wreckless Abandon, on September 18 via BMG. The album's previously released lead single and title track has already begun to receive critical praise-The New York Times proclaimed, "The music is a classic-rock portmanteau, invoking eastward-looking Beatles, the Who, the Byrds and the Rolling Stones just for starters." Wreckless Abandon is available for pre-order here: https://thedirtyknobs.lnk.to/WrecklessAbandon

The band's extensive run of mostly sold-out dates in March and April have been moved to the fall. See below for complete list of updated tour dates. All tickets for the spring shows will be valid for the new dates.

The band will still join Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" tour this summer. The run of shows with Stapleton includes performances with Dwight Yoakam, Margo Price, Sheryl Crow, The Highwomen and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

THE DIRTY KNOBS WITH MIKE CAMPBELL - RE-SCHEDULED HEADLINE DATES

September 9-Tampa, FL-The Orpheum

September 11-Gainesville, FL-High Dive

September 12-Gainesville, FL-High Dive

September 14-Nashville, TN-Brooklyn Bowl

September 17-Philadelphia, PA-World Café Live

September 22-Alexandria, VA-The Birchmere

September 24-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Bowl

September 26-Derry, NH-Tupelo Music Hall

September 27-Ridgefield, CT-The Ridgefield Playhouse

September 30-Allston, MA-Brighton Music Hall

October 1-Allston, MA-Brighton Music Hall

October 4-Indianapolis, IN-Hi-Fi

October 5-Indianapolis, IN-Hi-Fi

October 7-Minneapolis, MN-Fine Line Music Hall

October 9-Chicago, IL-Park West

October 21-San Francisco, CA-The Independent

October 22-San Francisco, CA-The Independent

October 25-Los Angeles, CA-Troubadour

October 26-Los Angeles, CA-Troubadour

October 29-Boulder, CO-Fox Theatre

October 30-Denver, CO-Bluebird Theater

November 1-Dallas, TX-Blue Light

November 2-Austin, TX-Antone's

November 4-Austin, TX-Antone's

November 6-Houston, TX-Warehouse Live Studio

November 7-New Orleans, LA- One Eyed Jacks





