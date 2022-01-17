Mikalyn Shares New Single 'Ready to Love You'

Mikalyn has released a new single, "Ready to Love You." "Ready to Love You" was written about needing to backtrack on a relationship.

Echoing vocals, oscillating synths and a groove-laden bass provide the foundations for this shimmering, catchy tune, while Mikalyn's soulful vocal tone oozes with an honesty.

Mikalyn's ascent in the music business has been, in some respects, an atypical journey thus far. She gained an initial unconventional foothold when a Brazilian record label discovered her original, piano-driven music on Soundcloud and offered to transform them into EDM hits. What followed were monster collaborations with the likes of Zuffo, Diskover, Ownboss, and Evokings.

These collaborations, although not the direction she expected to take at the beginning of her career, were crucial stepping stones in building her repertoire and fanbase, ultimately introducing new listeners to her original alt-pop stylings. The Canadian songwriter pens relatable songs which touch on relationships, love (or lack thereof) and everyday experiences and emotions. Inspired by the likes of BETWEEN FRIENDS, Tears for Fears, Billie Eilish and Marina, Mikalyn's sound is a vibrant and colourful blend of infectious pop melodies, soaring vocals and polished production.

Her latest release "Ready to Love You" was written about needing to backtrack on a relationship. It's about realizing that you're in too deep and explaining to your partner that you're not ready to fall in love yet. Mikalyn confides, "The idea of love is scary and overwhelming sometimes and this song is about trying to avoid it where possible." Produced and co-written with Murray Daigle, "Ready to Love You" is built upon an 80s inspired beat. Echoing vocals, oscillating synths and a groove-laden bass provide the foundations for this shimmering, catchy tune, while Mikalyn's soulful vocal tone oozes with an honesty, as she sings, "I'm all doubts, you're holding out, but I don't feel it, I'm okay, but you're in pain, ya I think you need this."

With millions of streams for her music to date, Mikalyn has had her songs placed on numerous Spotify editorial playlists, including Canada's New Music Friday, Indie Pop, Fresh Finds and EQUAL. She has also received airplay on CBC radio, as well as reaching the finals in their searchlight competition multiple years in a row. With a one-of-a-kind style and unwavering drive, Mikalyn shows no signs of slowing down on her already impressive trajectory as she launches her indie pop career.

