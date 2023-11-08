Midtown Announces 1st Annual Chrismukkah Spectacular

The Chrismukkah Spectacular is set to take over The Wellmont Theater in Montclair on Thursday, December 21st.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center Photo 4 Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center

Midtown Announces 1st Annual Chrismukkah Spectacular

Punk veterans Midtown are thrilled to announce their 1st Annual Chrismukkah Spectacular. Featuring special guests Piebald, Houston Calls, and Save Face, the Chrismukkah Spectacular is set to take over The Wellmont Theater in Montclair on Thursday, December 21st.

The band will be offering special VIP packages, including early entry, access to a special acoustic performance ahead of the show, a chance to hang with the band, and more. VIP pre-sale begins this Thursday, November 9 at 10am ET, with general tickets going on-sale on Friday, November 10 at 10am ET. More information available at https://ffm.live/midtownchrismukkah.

The band shares: “Just when you thought it was all over... Midtown is back!

We had so much fun getting back together last year, but our backs really paid a price and our kid's teachers got mad at us for making them miss so much school. We decided the best way to keep this alive in a sustainable way was to do an annual hometown show, so we present our 1st Annual Chrismukkah Spectacular!”

Earlier this year Midtown released We're Too Old To Write New Songs, So Here's Some Old Songs We Didn't Write, a brand new EP featuring tributes to influential songs from the band's past. Fans were treated to Midtown's take on Pavement's “Cut Your Hair”, Lagwagon's “Know It All”, Elvis Costello's “Pump It Up”, and Hot Rod Circuit's “Safely."

About Midtown:

Midtown had such a blast playing its first shows in a near-decade that the emo-punk trailblazers decided to stick around. Fresh off last year's sold out headlining tour – and a string of arena dates opening for old friends My Chemical Romance – Midtown presents its first new recordings in almost two decades.

The Jersey-bred quartet's surprise EP – We're Too Old to Write New Songs So Here's Some Old Songs We Didn't Write – features four supercharged covers of songs seminal to Midtown's musical DNA.

“It's a lineage – where Midtown comes from and what shaped us as artists and people,” says vocalist-bassist Gabe Saporta. “We wanted to shine a light on our influences, and keep those influences alive.” Fans who caught old Midtown favorites like “Give It Up” and “Just Rock and Roll” on tour in late 2022 now get a fresh spin on tracks that helped make Midtown one of the most influential bands of emo and pop-punk's turn-of-the-century explosion.

“The EP peels back the curtain– the songs would play over and over in the van,” says Midtown drummer Rob Hitt, thinking back to the band's formative years. All four songs were also frequent warm-up tracks, songs Midtown would belt backstage to test those vocal harmonies, as recently as last year. On their reunion trek, Midtown rocked out to a sea of thousands at Chicago's Riot Fest, to old friends and family at back-to-back sold out shows at New Jersey's legendary Starland Ballroom, and to arenas full of MCRmy diehards.

The new EP was born in rehearsals for those shows. “Early summer, June and July, in the midst of practicing, we started talking about recording,” remembers vocalist-guitarist Heath Saraceno. “We were getting asked in interviews, Is new music coming out?,” Saporta recalls. Renewed with camaraderie and purpose, the band was initially ambivalent about being able to deliver.

Vocalist-guitarist Tyler Rann explains: “You have kids, you see the world through their eyes; you start to get older …” “and you wonder if you can get back to the place you were when you first wrote these songs,” interjects Saporta, “or if you'd even want to.” The band ultimately decided that sharing these renditions of songs that inspired them would be the best next thing.

Behind the success of 2022's reunion and this exciting batch of songs, Midtown has found a new cadence. From appearing alongside Paramore and Blink-182 at Atlantic City, NJ's inaugural Adjacent Festival to the upcoming holiday show, nothing is off the table at this point.

“People always say you can't go back, you can't do it again,” says Rann, "but sometimes fate has another plan.”



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Janes Party Release Wild In The Woods EP & Announce Concerts Photo
Jane's Party Release 'Wild In The Woods' EP & Announce Concerts

Fresh off the road supporting acclaimed UK songwriter Tom Odell the past month across North America, revered Toronto indie rock outfit Jane's Party have released The Best of Wild in the Woods Vol. 1. Shared a video of highlights from the Odell tour. And have announced January live dates, including New York and Boston.

2
Sinkane Returns With New Single Everything Is Everything Photo
Sinkane Returns With New Single 'Everything Is Everything'

Sudanese-American musician Sinkane releases his new single “Everything is Everything,” launching a new era of exciting global music. Released via City Slang, “Everything Is Everything” is the first original Sinkane track since the release of the last album Dépaysé in 2019. Watch the new music video now!

3
Video: Alice ivy Shares Broke My Heart Visual Feat Mallrat & Jelani Blackman Photo
Video: Alice ivy Shares 'Broke My Heart' Visual Feat Mallrat & Jelani Blackman

“Broke My Heart” infuses elements of soul, electronica and pop to create a fresh, immersive sound which lends itself perfectly to the charms of the video with collaborators, Jelani Blackman and Mallrat. Those already familiar with Alice Ivy's work will recognise ‘Broke My Heart' as another serving of her trademark charisma.

4
Lewis Capaldis Someone You Loved Certified RIAA Diamond Photo
Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved' Certified RIAA Diamond

GRAMMY Award-nominated singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi's breakthrough single, “Someone You Loved,” has been certified RIAA Diamond. The achievement, which recognizes 10 millions sales and streaming equivalent earned in the U.S. alone, coincides with the fifth anniversary of the chart-topping single's release.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
THE BOOK OF MORMON
WICKED
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
MJ THE MUSICAL
I NEED THAT