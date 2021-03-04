Middle Kids Release New Song 'Stacking Chairs'

Today, Middle Kids release their new single "Stacking Chairs", the fourth song from their upcoming album Today We're The Greatest.

"Stacking Chairs" is a surging pop song that encapsulates the extraordinary intimacy and creativity that gave rise to Today We're The Greatest. It's a love song, but like all songs written by lead singer and songwriter Hannah Joy, it celebrates both beauty and darkness. "Stacking Chairs" juxtaposes tales from (band-mate and husband) Tim Fitz's child-hood in Papua New Guinea with their life together in marriage. Sonically, it reveals a band at full-flight in the studio, imbued with mellotron and great peels of electric guitar - it's one of the most immediate songs on an album full of astonishing hooks and textures.

Says Hannah Joy: "I never thought I was going to get married - I didn't think I would be able to love someone forever. I was scared that I would feel trapped and suffocated or alternatively leave or be left with a pile of ash and rubble.

Going on the journey of marriage with Tim has been profound. It is very liberating having someone see you in your entirety and stay. Tim embodies that kind of 'stacking chairs' love - he's not just about the party. He's around afterward when I'm tired and ugly and loves me in those moments."

The song's deeply personal subject-matter was heightened during the recording process as Joy was heavily pregnant at the time of recording. Of the recording sessions Tim Fitz says: "Hannah was nailing vocal and guitar takes with a huge belly. Then she would sleep on the couch while we worked on other stuff. We recorded 12 songs in 14 days and left the studio on the last day to fly back to Australia for a tour. It was an intense time... There are these triumphant trills that come in at the beginning of each chorus which is about 20 things all playing the same chord and rhythm."

"Stacking Chairs" follows the release of singles "R U 4 ME?", "Questions" and "Cellophane (Brain)". It was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Lars Stalfors (St. Vincent, Soccer Mommy, Purity Ring). The album Today We're The Greatest is the uninhibited product of fearless collaboration, a vivid collection of 12 courageous, personal and rattling songs. It is the Sydney-based rock trio's follow up to their award winning, debut album Lost Friends from 2018, a record which earned support slots with The War on Drugs, Local Natives and Cold War Kids as well as performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late, Late Show with James Corden, Conan, Busy Tonight and CBS This Morning.

Photo Credit: Imogen Wilson