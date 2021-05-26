Michigander To Perform at Lollapalooza, Firefly and Shaky Knees Music Festivals

Rising indie rock artist Michigander, the sonic alter ego of Michigan native Jason Singer, is returning to the festival stage this year with performances at Lollapalooza, Firefly Music Festival and Shaky Knees Music Festival. Michigander will showcase the tracks off his recently released and critically lauded third EP, Everything Will Be Ok Eventually, including the buzzworthy singles "Let Down" and "Better." Current single "Better" has been rising up the Triple A radio chart, breaking into the Top 15 this week. The sweeping anthem "Let Down," which peaked at #6 on the same chart, has amassed over 2 million streams. PRESS HERE to listen to Everything Will Be Ok Eventually. The 6-song collection is available digitally and on yellow opaque vinyl via C3 Records.

"It feels so good to be playing music together with my best friends again in front of actual human beings," shares Singer. "I think we are approaching the light at the end of the tunnel of a very tough year and I couldn't be more excited to be back at it. And to start it all off with Lollapalooza, Firefly, and Shaky Kness, I have to pinch myself sometimes. I've wanted to play these festivals for as long as I can remember and to finally be able to do so is literally a dream come true."

Written and produced by Singer, with longtime collaborator and co-producer Jake Rye, Everything Will Be Ok Eventually soundtracks chasing a dream until it's real, while offering hope and optimism for the future. Tracks from the EP have been featured on several key playlists including Apple Music's New Music Daily and ALT CTRL, Pandora's ALT Select Radio, Spotify's The New Alt, and Amazon Music's Fresh Indie as well as plays on SiriusXM's Alt Nation and The Spectrum. PRESS HERE to watch a live performance of the single "OK" from Chicago's Lincoln Hall, which features Singer and his bandmates Aaron Senor (drums), Jake LeMond (guitar), and Connor Robertson (bass).

Michigander recently spoke with the GRAMMY Museum's Executive Director Scott Goldman to discuss the new EP and shared a performance of the track "Saturday" - PRESS HERE to watch on COLLECTION:live.

Michigander emanates a magnetic Midwest spirit, delivering uplifting anthems, raised even higher by six-string fireworks, empowering lyrics, and understated arena ambition. First brought to life in 2014 when the singer, songwriter, producer and guitarist was moving across his home state to Kalamazoo, Michigander has garnered the acclaim of NPR, Paste, SPIN, BrooklynVegan, American Songwriter, KCRW and many more, in addition to nearly 20 million career streams globally. In 2016, his independent debut single "Nineties" achieved viral success, claiming real estate on multiple major Spotify playlists and cracking 1 million streams on the platform. Michigander's two previous EPs, Midland [2018] and Where Do We Go From Here [2019], have become fan favorites. The latter's standout single "Misery" eclipsed 6 million streams and earned Michigander his first Triple A radio hit. In September 2020, Michigander's new era officially began with the release of "Let Down" and the folk-tinged companion track "48." Along the way, Singer and his band have performed alongside Mt Joy, Hippo Campus, Silversun Pickups and Tokyo Police Club and graced the stages of festivals with The National, Foster The People, Moon Taxi and alt-j. For the emerging multi-talent, Everything Will Be Ok Eventually marks the next chapter in his growing career.

