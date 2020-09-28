Michael W. Smith Announces New Album STILL

STILL brings an atmospheric listening experience of improvisational music coupled with inspirational scriptures.

Prolific singer and songwriter Michael W. Smith announced his newest album STILL will be released October 9, 2020 and is available to pre-order today. Fresh off his 36th #1 song, "Waymaker", STILL brings an atmospheric listening experience of improvisational music coupled with inspirational scriptures.

Smith explains STILL as a "project that my wife, Debbie, and I have talked about for years. Our world is so full of noise that we sometimes forget to take a moment and simply be STILL and pray. My prayer is that this music will help the listener find moments to meditate with scripture." He describes STILL as a worship album that is more for individuals during their personal quiet times.

With the world currently unsettled and anything but calm, STILL provides a respite from the turmoil, and offers encouragement for the listener to be 'still' and rest in the comfort and awesomeness of our God.

The entire project is accompanied by a visual-album of calming and serene landscapes adding to the entire experience, streaming on YouTube.com/MichaelWSmithTV and Apple Music.

To pre-order STILL please visit: MichaelWSmith.com/Still. The album will be available on all major streaming and music services on Friday, October 9th.

Fans can currently catch Smith on The Drive-In Theater Concert Series tour with Steven Curtis Chapman and Mac Powell.

For more information on Michael W. Smith please visit: www.michaelwsmith.com

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You