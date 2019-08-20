Michael Ray Will Headline CMT ON TOUR
Billboard reports that country singer Michael Ray will headline the 18th year of CMT On Tour.
"I'm so honored to be headlining CMT On Tour with Jimmie and Walker County," Ray said. "I've noticed that after the CMT tour, you can see the trajectory of the year ahead, and many of the artists who have participated in the past end up having one of the best years of their careers. I think CMT has a great way of putting a package together that really sets up artists for the next chapter."
Ray has released two studio albums, in 2015 and 2018. He got his start on singing competition "The Next: Fame is At Your Doorstep," which he won.
CMT On Tour: Presents Michael Ray's Nineteen Tour Dates:
10/17 -- Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center
10/18 -- Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
11/1/ -- Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
11/2 -- Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
11/22 -- Lexington, KY @ Tipsy Cow Bar
11/23 -- Macon, GA @ The Crazy Bull
12/5 -- New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre
12/6 -- Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
12/7 -- Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert