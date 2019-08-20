Michael Ray Will Headline CMT ON TOUR

Billboard reports that country singer Michael Ray will headline the 18th year of CMT On Tour.

"I'm so honored to be headlining CMT On Tour with Jimmie and Walker County," Ray said. "I've noticed that after the CMT tour, you can see the trajectory of the year ahead, and many of the artists who have participated in the past end up having one of the best years of their careers. I think CMT has a great way of putting a package together that really sets up artists for the next chapter."

Ray has released two studio albums, in 2015 and 2018. He got his start on singing competition "The Next: Fame is At Your Doorstep," which he won.

CMT On Tour: Presents Michael Ray's Nineteen Tour Dates:

10/17 -- Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center

10/18 -- Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

11/1/ -- Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

11/2 -- Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

11/22 -- Lexington, KY @ Tipsy Cow Bar

11/23 -- Macon, GA @ The Crazy Bull

12/5 -- New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre

12/6 -- Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

12/7 -- Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert





