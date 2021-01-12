Michael Peter Olsen Releases '7 Days' and Announces LP Release Livestream

Toronto songwriter, composer and producer Michael Peter Olsen released "7 Days" today, exclusively via Bandcamp + YouTube, off his upcoming debut album, Yearning Flow, out this Friday, January 15 via Hand Drawn Dracula. Additionally, Olsen announced a livestream performance the evening of the 15th to celebrate, 8pm EST via YouTube Live, featuring an opening set by Zoon. Pre-Save Yearning Flow or pre-order via Bandcamp.

Discussing "7 Days," Olsen stated, "'7 Days' is a piece for Modular Synth and Electric Cello featuring Film and Television composer Todor Kobakov. An expansive exploration of sonic landscape and mood, '7 Days' evokes contemporary electronic composition of the 1960s and 70s."

Olsen announced Yearning Flow this past November with the release of the single "Cloud Parade," accompanied by a video featuring choreography from Mateo Gallindo-Torres and directed by Adrienne McLaren, named an Official Selection at the 2020 Toronto International Short Film Festival.

On Yearning Flow, Olsen uses the cello as a compositional tool and as an instrument of expression but abandons much of its traditional elements and its long history. Evocative and visual, Yearning Flow is a sonically deep album that layers ambient textures with tension and release. The six compositions are bound by a swirl of sounds, heavily altered worlds that are connected with Olsen's subtle playing and sound design. An interpretive platform for listeners and collaborators alike, it speaks of a career built upon diverse musical contributions and a deep emotional bond to a life in art.

Showcasing electric cello, in ambient, avant-garde influenced compositions, Olsen's music transports the listener through a sound world of electronically altered and acoustic performance: what Olsen calls Post-Cello. Inspired by a combination of acoustic and pure synthetic sounds, meditations on late 19th-century impressionist harmony, and film scoring, the album promises to build a bridge between new classical and pop music communities.

For Yearning Flow, Olsen welcomed award winning film composer Todor Kobakov, experimental dance music artist Strange Robotix, bassist Brandon Lim (Yamataka Sonic Titan, HSY), and singer-songwriter Merival to collaborate on the project.