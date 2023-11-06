Michael J. Benjamin Releases New Single 'Ocean Away'

The single follows a sold-out show in London's beautiful St. Pancras Church.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Michael J. Benjamin Releases New Single 'Ocean Away'

Following a sold-out show in London's beautiful St. Pancras Church - MICHAEL J. BENJAMIN - returns with the new single: “Ocean Away”.

Singer-songwriter Michael J. Benjamin's new single "Ocean Away" is now available on all major streaming platforms. The song explores the theme of embracing change as the singer grapples with a long-distance love, eventually taking a leap of faith.

Benjamin wrote the song at the age of 15 when he relocated from Stockholm to Amsterdam, inspired by a long-distance relationship and the music of Bob Dylan, particularly "Girl From the North Country Fair" and "Boots of Spanish Leather."

The track offers comfort and life lessons to listeners, urging them to follow their hearts and make positive, impulsive choices. The creative process behind the song was spontaneous, composed in just 10 minutes, and refined with Jon McMullen, who also produces for Wet Leg, giving it a unique sonic ambience with elements like rice shakers, harmonium, and acoustic guitars.

Michael J. Benjamin's journey has recently included a sold-out show in London's beautiful St. Pancras Church and a breakthrough in the world of music when he provided music for the Dutch National Ballet's "Two and Only," earning recognition at the Prix Benois de la Danse at The Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.

Meet Michael J. Benjamin, a young artist, known for his soulful and wisdom-filled songwriting. Inspired by legends like Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, and contemporary artists like Weyes Blood, he honed his skills as a guitarist, pianist, and harmonica player, performing in intimate  venues.

Michael's breakthrough came when he provided music for the Dutch National Ballet's "Two and Only," earning recognition at the Prix Benois de la Danse at The Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow. His songs, influenced by European literary figures like Baudelaire and Rimbaud, create a world of twilight and Lynchian darkness, reflecting changing eras.

His latest release, "Ocean Away," is a nostalgic reminder of youthful dreams and the importance of following one's heart.

LIVE DATES

16th Nov - Santeria Paladini, Milan



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Something Corporate Announces New Years Eve Shows In Anaheim Photo
Something Corporate Announces New Year's Eve Shows In Anaheim

Hot off their highly-anticipated reunion shows in Las Vegas last month, beloved early 2000s pop-punk band Something Corporate has announced two headlining New Year's Eve shows for Saturday, December 30th and Sunday, December 31st at City National Grove of Anaheim in Anaheim, California.

2
Griff Announces Intimate Shows in Los Angeles and New York Photo
Griff Announces Intimate Shows in Los Angeles and New York

Global pop sensation Griff announces two intimate US shows for early 2024. She will play The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on February 6, before heading to New York City for a show at Le Poisson Rouge on February 9. The announcement follows the release of Griff’s new three-song EP, vert1go vol.1. The EP. Find out how to get tickets!

3
Drew & Ellie Holcomb Announce Feels Like Home February 2024 Tour Photo
Drew & Ellie Holcomb Announce 'Feels Like Home' February 2024 Tour

Drew & Ellie Holcomb have shared the news that they will head out in February 2024 on their Feels Like Home US tour. The upcoming run continues the couple’s tradition of joining forces for “An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb” headline trek each year and follows their annual Neighborly Christmas shows in Nashville and Memphis in December.

4
Latin Hip-Hop Artist Tornillo Announces First-Ever Headlining U.S. Tour Photo
Latin Hip-Hop Artist Tornillo Announces First-Ever Headlining U.S. Tour

Latin hip-hop innovator Tornillo announced his first-ever headlining tour in the U.S. The 25 date run kicks off on February 14th next year in Las Vegas, NV and will see the rising artist playing theaters in major markets nationwide including Gramercy Theatre in New York City and the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More
Josh Andrés Rivera to Play Aaron Hernandez In AMERICAN SPORTS STORYJosh Andrés Rivera to Play Aaron Hernandez In AMERICAN SPORTS STORY
Bravo Announces New THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI Cast AdditionBravo Announces New THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI Cast Addition
Video: Watch a VANDERPUMP RULES Season 11 Preview; 'Scandoval' Fallout Continues As Ariana Madix Calls Out Tom SandovalVideo: Watch a VANDERPUMP RULES Season 11 Preview; 'Scandoval' Fallout Continues As Ariana Madix Calls Out Tom Sandoval

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
WICKED
CHICAGO
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
MJ THE MUSICAL
HARMONY