Michael J. Benjamin Releases New Single 'Ocean Away'

Following a sold-out show in London's beautiful St. Pancras Church - MICHAEL J. BENJAMIN - returns with the new single: “Ocean Away”.

Singer-songwriter Michael J. Benjamin's new single "Ocean Away" is now available on all major streaming platforms. The song explores the theme of embracing change as the singer grapples with a long-distance love, eventually taking a leap of faith.

Benjamin wrote the song at the age of 15 when he relocated from Stockholm to Amsterdam, inspired by a long-distance relationship and the music of Bob Dylan, particularly "Girl From the North Country Fair" and "Boots of Spanish Leather."

The track offers comfort and life lessons to listeners, urging them to follow their hearts and make positive, impulsive choices. The creative process behind the song was spontaneous, composed in just 10 minutes, and refined with Jon McMullen, who also produces for Wet Leg, giving it a unique sonic ambience with elements like rice shakers, harmonium, and acoustic guitars.

Meet Michael J. Benjamin, a young artist, known for his soulful and wisdom-filled songwriting. Inspired by legends like Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, and contemporary artists like Weyes Blood, he honed his skills as a guitarist, pianist, and harmonica player, performing in intimate venues.

Michael's breakthrough came when he provided music for the Dutch National Ballet's "Two and Only," earning recognition at the Prix Benois de la Danse at The Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow. His songs, influenced by European literary figures like Baudelaire and Rimbaud, create a world of twilight and Lynchian darkness, reflecting changing eras.

His latest release, "Ocean Away," is a nostalgic reminder of youthful dreams and the importance of following one's heart.

LIVE DATES

16th Nov - Santeria Paladini, Milan