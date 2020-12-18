Michael Gallant Trio Release New Rock-Infused Single 'Steam'

New York-based pianist/keyboardist and composer Michael Gallant will release a new single with his trio on Friday, December 18. Steam, released on the Gallant Music label, was developed as a series of improvs during the Michael Gallant Trio's longstanding residency at the midtown NYC club Tomi Jazz and recorded as part of the group's forthcoming third studio album. This single is being released on the heels of Michael Gallant's solo piano debut album on the Steinway & Sons label, Rock Rewind on a Steinway.

"Steam is one of the most rock-oriented pieces I've written for the Michael Gallant Trio," says Gallant, "and one of the most fun to explore in performance. It came together as a fusion of two very different melodic themes - one was a percussive fragment inspired by a movie score I composed years ago, the other an aggressive blues variation I just came up with at home late one evening. We workshopped the themes separately during our monthly residency at Tomi Jazz before the pandemic. To my ears, the themes gravitated into each other from there, and this arrangement is the result."

"Even when it was just seeds of a song," he continues, "Steam meant something really special to me. Regardless of whatever else was happening in life at the time, I felt free and recharged every time we played it live, and getting it ready for release during this pandemic has been a healing and uplifting experience. I hope it can carry some of that positive energy, some spirit of resilience, when listeners hear it."

Steam was recorded at GSI Studios in New York City and features Gallant simultaneously playing piano and overdriven Nord Electro keyboard. He is joined by longtime trio bandmates Dmitry Ishenko on bass guitar and Rob Mitzner on drums. Gallant co-produced the track with his wife, singer/songwriter Rachel Rossos. The song was engineered by Josh Giunta (Love Science Music, David Byrne, Joshua Redman) and mixed and mastered by Kevin Blackler (Joey DeFrancesco, Kansas, Amanda Palmer / Sean Lennon).

Listen to Steam on all major platforms or download it directly from the artist at www.michaelgallanttrio.com

Listen here: