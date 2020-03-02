Michael Frick Named Vice President of Brand Partnerships & Creative Synch For Position Music

Tyler Bacon, CEO/Founder of Position Music, announced that Michael Frick, co-founder of the music production and synchronization company Mophonics, has been named VP, Brand Partnerships & Creative Synch. An industry veteran with deep expertise connecting advertising agencies, creative teams, and brands on award-winning creative initiatives, Michael is tasked with creating more synch opportunities for the growing independent label and music publisher while focusing on music-driven strategies and creative solutions for brands.

"Michael brings a new level of excellence to our synch, advertising, and overall brand solution capabilities," Bacon says. "As brands look for deeper, more strategic connections with music, we believe that equipping Michael's creativity and industry knowledge with our growing roster of artists and writers will prove to be extremely valuable for our brand and agency relationships. We are excited about the insights and knowledge that Michael brings to Position Music. We have already seen Michael make a strong impact in his short time here."

Michael has led partnerships with a multitude of major artists, global brands, agencies, networks and studios including Skylar Gray, Jason Mraz, Ziggy Marley, Foster the People, Amazon, Google, Apple, YouTube, Billboard, Coachella, Target, Sony, MTV and HBO.

At Position Music, Michael will work closely with Emily Weber, VP, Head of Synch, and the rest of Position Music's synch, label services, and marketing departments to elevate Position Music's artists by strategically aligning them with major brands.

"We're really excited to have Michael's forward-thinking and large conceptual ideas as part of our synch strategy," Weber says. "He's a true go-getter with an impressive network and isn't afraid to be inventive and try new things. We are committed to serving our brand partners' increasingly complex musical needs."

Michael is the former strategic advisor to the global start-up The Rattle Collective. Prior to co-founding Mophonics, he worked at We Are Hear, which is owned by Linda Perry and Kerry Brown.





