Michael C. Hall's Band to Release New Album 'Come Of Age' in September

Confirming a new album and a European Tour - Princess Goes - the electronic project of Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen - will return this Autumn.

Back with the follow-up to their critically acclaimed 2021 debut ‘THANKS FOR COMING’, the trio will begin their next chapter with ‘Come of Age’, an eleven-track record due for release on 15th September, via the SO In De Goot label.

The announcement today arrives with the unveiling of the first single from the album, “Shimmer". A track ultimately about connection and humanity’s existential need to be heard; it’s a pulsing, interstellar, cinematic epic that demands your attention.

Speaking about the new single, Princess Goes say:

“If ‘Shimmer’ sounds like it was written in a fever dream it's because it basically was. The chord progression originated from a simple bass line and floor tom beat and it evolved from there, building on its own momentum, like an argument that is heating up.

For the most part, in Princess Goes we've eschewed traditional song structures whenever possible, both lyrically and musically, in favour of a more experimental approach, kinda like musical poems. In ‘Shimmer’ the lyrics slip out like a secret, like something from the subconscious, with absolutely no regard (or use) for verses or choruses, instead they seem to be mostly concerned with conveying this very human need to be heard.”

Following a successful first tour of the UK and Ireland at the end of 2021, Princess Goes can confirm they will be returning to tour their upcoming album ‘Come of Age’ at a series of UK & European headline shows. Kicking off in Manchester Club Academy on 26th September and closing at London’s Earth venue on 8th October in the UK, the 10 date run also includes appearances in France, Germany, Belgium and The Netherlands.

Tickets for the shows go on general sale at 10AM this Friday (14th July). Those who pre-order the new album from the Princess Goes Official Store (here) before 11.59pm BST on Thursday 13th July will immediately receive a unique code for exclusive early access to purchase tickets for any of the shows in the UK ahead of their general sale. The full list of dates and details are as follows:

- Princess Goes: 2023 Tour Dates -

26/09/2023 - Manchester Club: Academy

27/09/2023 - Cardiff: The Globe

28/09/2023 - Birmingham: O2 Institute 2

29/09/2023 - Norwich: Waterfront

1/10/2023 - France, Paris: Badaboum

2/10/2023 - Netherlands, Utrecht: Tivoli

4/10/2023 - Germany, Berlin: Frannz Club

5/10/2023 - Germany, Dortmund: Junkyard

6/10/2023 - Belgium, Bornem: Barrock

8/10/2023 - London: Earth

Tickets on sale Friday @ 10 AM.

Princess Goes (formerly Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum) are a brooding, electronic trio from the USA. Featuring the charismatic showmanship and signature voice of vocalist, lyricist, musician and actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Lazarus) alongside keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie, Cyndi Lauper) and drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood), they earned much critical acclaim for their self-titled ep and debut album ‘THANKS FOR COMING’.

Crafting a sound all their own that vividly comes to life on stage during their captivating, hypnotic and impassioned live performances (including sold-out US and UK tours). They recently kicked off their next era with the highly anticipated single “Let it Go,” which has quickly become a fan favourite and a staple in their sold- out shows.

Drawing praise from mainstream and tastemakers alike including Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, Spin, Paper, Consequence, The Telegraph, The Line of Best Fit, NME, 1883 Magazine and many more, Princess Goes will release their highly anticipated sophomore album ‘Come of Age’ later this year.

Photo Credit - Shervin Lainez